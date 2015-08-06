Ocean Drive hosted a VIP event celebrating the March edition of "The List" on March 7, 2017. The event took place at one of Midtown's favorite eateries, SUGARCANE Raw Bar Grill, drawing more than 150 South Florida influencers and luminaries. Guests were treated to specialty cocktails courtesy of Cruzan Rum while savoring culinary staples from SUGARCANE raw bar grill's delectable menu. The illustrious guest list included Ocean Drive magazine editor Jared Shapiro and publisher Courtland Lantaff, Giovanny Guitierrez of Chat Chow TV as well as "The List" honorees Zac Courtney, Galia Pennekamp, Greg Shapiro, Nicole Gotwols, Stephanie Cardelle, Maya Rubalcaba, and DJ Rascal.