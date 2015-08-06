By Carla Torres | March 17, 2017 | Culture

Now a global phenomenon, Miami's longest-running music festival is back for three days of musical mayhem and a fire-breathing spider you need to see you believe.

The not-so-itsy-bitsy Arcadia Spider blasts 50-foot flames into the Magic City sky and darts lights and lasers through hyped-up Ultra mobs.

Another year, another sold-out Ultra Music Festival. What began as a one-day beach bash for Miamians has now been replicated in 17 countries and on five continents. But with 165,000 international attendees expected from March 24 to 26, the 19th annual UMF Miami continues to be the flagship of the worldwide hit. Founder Russell Faibisch reminds us why.

STAGE STATS

“All eight stages have their own energy,” says Faibisch. “This year’s Main Stage will keep breaking barriers in design and bringing crazy ideas to life.”

LINEUP LESSONS

“We have more than 200 artist performances, and the live music offerings will be the best ever presented in our 19-year history. When was the last time you saw Justice, The Prodigy, Underworld, Major Lazer, Carl Cox, and Sasha & John Digweed (together!) on the same lineup?” Avoid decision paralysis by planning your day using the official Ultra Music Festival app.

MOUNT RESISTANCE

“[The] Resistance [event] is spreading and taking over two stages to include the Arcadia Spider and Carl Cox Megastructure, which has literally become a festival within the festival. Get ready to go on a meticulously programmed musical/visual journey through the dark side of Ultra.”

BEWARE OF THE FIRE-BREATHING SPIDER

“I discovered it at Glastonbury Festival several years ago and told myself I had to bring it to America. Ultra Miami is the only place you’ll see it in the United States.” Warning: Be sure to pay extra attention to its legs.

THE CARL COX MEGASTRUCTURE GETS AN UPGRADE

Think 3,500 LED video tiles, over 950 lights, and 2,500 linear feet of trussing, plus lasers and performers flying overhead. “That stage is special... Carl Cox is such an important part of our history (since 2001) and family that we made him global ambassador.”

VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE

“We’re adding a standing room-only section for VIP ticket holders in front of the Main Stage.”

HISTORY-MAKING ACTS

“Those are kept completely under wraps till showtime. Last year, Tom Morello and deadmau5 performed with Pendulum during their reunion set. The year before, [we had] Justin Bieber with Skrillex, Usher with Martin Garrix, and Ariana Grande with Cashmere Cat. People are still talking about the year Madonna introduced Avicii. The reveal and anticipation is part of the fun and those extra few heartbeats per minute.” March 24–26 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami