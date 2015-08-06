April 2, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | March 21, 2017 |
Lifestyle
What’s the number one secret to beauty and well-being? Sleep. Catching some quality ZZZs is essential for both looking and feeling good. Here’s 10 items that will take your beauty sleep to the next level this spring.
The Casper Mattress, Casper ($950). casper.com
Investing in a quality mattress is step number one. This memory foam mattress contours to your body and keeps you cool while you sleep. Bonus: it pairs perfectly with this fluffy pillow.
Percale Venice Bedding Set, Parachute (starting at $219). parachutehome.com
Give your bed that plush hotel look and feel with these utterly luxe Egyptian cotton sheets. Blissful sleep awaits.
Eyemask Elsa, Olivia Von Halle ($79). oliviavonhalle.com
Slip on this silky eye mask to block out all the light and help you fall asleep faster.
Cozychic Barefoot in The Wild Throw, Barefoot Dreams ($180). barefootdreams.com
Cuddle up with this cozy (and stylish!) blanket at night and you won’t be able to keep your eyes open.
Beauty Bear Anti-Wrinkle Pillow, Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions ($69). nursejamie.com
This unusually shaped pillow takes the term beauty sleep quite literally. It’s specially designed to prevent wrinkles and sleep lines. You’ll wake up feeling #flawless.
Advanced Sleep Sound Machine, Tranquil Moments ($170). Brookstone, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-268-4513
Fall asleep to the soothing melody of crashing ocean waves or rainfall with the help of this handy sleep sound machine.
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, This Works ($29). net-a-porter.com
A spritz of this lavender and chamomile pillow spray and you’re off to sleep.
Washable Silk Dress, Lunya ($188). lunya.co
This fancy silk sleep dress is almost too pretty to wear to bed.
Pillowcase, Slip Silk Pillowcase ($79). slipsilkpillowcase.com
The benefits of sleeping with this luxurious silk pillowcase include wrinkle prevention and no more bed head. Need we say more?
Down Comforter, Brooklinen ($299). brooklinen.com
No sleeping haven is complete without a fluffy, cloud-like comforter. This irresistible comforter will keep you nice and cozy on breezy spring nights.
