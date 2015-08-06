    

10 Ways to Elevate Your Beauty Sleep This Season

By Jessica Estrada | March 21, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

What’s the number one secret to beauty and well-being? Sleep. Catching some quality ZZZs is essential for both looking and feeling good. Here’s 10 items that will take your beauty sleep to the next level this spring.

Comfy Mattress

Casper-Matress-Sleep-Better.jpg

The Casper Mattress, Casper ($950). casper.com

Investing in a quality mattress is step number one. This memory foam mattress contours to your body and keeps you cool while you sleep. Bonus: it pairs perfectly with this fluffy pillow.

Luxe Bedding

Parachute-Percale-Venice-Bedding-Set-Sleep-Better.jpg

Percale Venice Bedding Set, Parachute (starting at $219). parachutehome.com

Give your bed that plush hotel look and feel with these utterly luxe Egyptian cotton sheets. Blissful sleep awaits.

Chic Sleep Mask

Olivia-Von-Halle-Eyemask-Elsa-Sleep-Better.jpg

Eyemask Elsa, Olivia Von Halle ($79). oliviavonhalle.com

Slip on this silky eye mask to block out all the light and help you fall asleep faster.

Cozy Blanket

Cozychic-Barefoot-In-The-Wild-Throw-Sleep-Better.jpg

Cozychic Barefoot in The Wild Throw, Barefoot Dreams ($180). barefootdreams.com

Cuddle up with this cozy (and stylish!) blanket at night and you won’t be able to keep your eyes open.

Beauty Pillow

Beauty-Bear-Nurse-Jamie-Sleep-Better.jpg

Beauty Bear Anti-Wrinkle Pillow, Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions ($69). nursejamie.com

This unusually shaped pillow takes the term beauty sleep quite literally. It’s specially designed to prevent wrinkles and sleep lines. You’ll wake up feeling #flawless.

Sleep Sound Machine

Tranquil-Moments-Sounds-Machine-Sleep-Better.jpg

Advanced Sleep Sound Machine, Tranquil Moments ($170). Brookstone, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-268-4513

Fall asleep to the soothing melody of crashing ocean waves or rainfall with the help of this handy sleep sound machine.

Relaxing Pillow Spray

Deep-Sleep-Pillow-Spray-This-Works-Sleep-Better.jpg

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, This Works ($29). net-a-porter.com

A spritz of this lavender and chamomile pillow spray and you’re off to sleep.

Silk Pajamas

Lunya_Washable-Silk-Dress-Sleep-Better.jpg

Washable Silk Dress, Lunya ($188). lunya.co

This fancy silk sleep dress is almost too pretty to wear to bed.

Silk Pillowcase

Slip-Pure-Silk-Pillow-Case-Sleep-Better.jpg

Pillowcase, Slip Silk Pillowcase ($79). slipsilkpillowcase.com

The benefits of sleeping with this luxurious silk pillowcase include wrinkle prevention and no more bed head. Need we say more?

Chic Comforter

Brooklinen-Down-Comforter-Sleep-Better.jpg

Down Comforter, Brooklinen ($299). brooklinen.com

No sleeping haven is complete without a fluffy, cloud-like comforter. This irresistible comforter will keep you nice and cozy on breezy spring nights.

Categories: Lifestyle

