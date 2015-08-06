| February 9, 2017 | Parties

On February 9, 2017, Jorge and Darlene Perez hosted Buen Provecho Miami! at the Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables. The exclusive dinner was a true success, with various chefs preparing a course and collaborating to create a fantastic meal and experience. Each course was paired with wine, and guests enjoyed opportunities to meet and greet with the chefs as well as a high end silent auction. The event raised more than $100,000 for United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida.