March 7, 2017

| February 9, 2017 | Parties

On February 9, 2017, Jorge and Darlene Perez hosted Buen Provecho Miami! at the Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables. The exclusive dinner was a true success, with various chefs preparing a course and collaborating to create a fantastic meal and experience. Each course was paired with wine, and guests enjoyed opportunities to meet and greet with the chefs as well as a high end silent auction. The event raised more than $100,000 for United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida.

Categories: Parties

Photography by Gort Productions

