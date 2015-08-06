Chef Mike Fischetti, Chef Michael Beltran, Chef Cesar Zapata, Chef Gregory Pugin, Darlene Boytell-Perez, and Chef Ingrid Hoffman
Jessica Osman, David Perez, and Grace Bracamonte
Ivania Gonzalez, Linda Gluck, and Maria Gonzalez
Roxana Garciga
Joe Aniello, Leigh Kapps, Norman Bonchick, and Norma Echarte
Share
On February 9, 2017, Jorge and Darlene Perez hosted Buen Provecho Miami! at the Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables. The exclusive dinner was a true success, with various chefs preparing a course and collaborating to create a fantastic meal and experience. Each course was paired with wine, and guests enjoyed opportunities to meet and greet with the chefs as well as a high end silent auction. The event raised more than $100,000 for United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida.