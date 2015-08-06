| March 4, 2017 | Parties

On March 4, 2017, the Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program celebrated 19 years of mentoring in South Florida at its annual gala. More than 400 of Miami's most influential and philanthropic individuals gathered at the Mandarin Oriental Miami for a spectacular evening to benefit at-risk young women. The event kicked off with an elegant cocktail reception where guests had the opportunity to bid on luxury goods and services, followed by a dinner in the ballroom and a night of dancing. All proceeds from the event benefit the Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program.