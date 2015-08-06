By Jessica Estrada | March 16, 2017 | Lifestyle

Fontainebleau Miami Beach is celebrating wellness with its first annual poolside Wellness Escape taking place from April 7-9 (starts at $537 per night based on double occupancy for the weekend package, and starts at $60 for the day packages, visit fontainebleau.com/wellness to purchase day package). The weekend-long experience embraces fitness, beauty, nutrition, and mindfulness to guide attendees to live a healthier lifestyle—here, seven reasons why you won’t want to miss out.

1. Attend the Latest in Fitness Classes

Whether you’re a fitness buff or a total beginner, Fontainebleau’s Wellness Weekend is sure to make you sweat. The package includes unlimited access to fitness classes throughout the weekend so you can try everything including yoga with greenmonkey®, athlete-style training with Tone House, and letting loose with a Daybreaker morning dance party.

2. Stay in Luxurious Accommodations

Not only will Wellness Escape weekend attendees be treated to the best of the best in wellness, but they’ll also be spoiled with two-nights deluxe accommodations, turn down amenities, and a late check out on Sunday. Plus, attendees can also relax by the hotel’s lush poolscape in between sweat sessions or hang out on Fontainebleau’s white sandy beach.

3. Hear from the Experts

The weekend of wellness features a roster of experts ranging in topics that include holistic health, personal empowerment, spiritual healing, meditation, and nutrition. You’ll definitely want to bring a pen and paper to take copious notes, so you can study them later.

4. Peruse the Marketplace

The Wellness Lounge & Marketplace on Saturday, April 8 (from 8A to 5P) showcases all the goodies you could possibly need to live a happy and healthy life. Pick up chic workout gear from Flying Lizard, test out new fitness equipment from Technogym, learn to make your own acai bowl, try group meditation, and much more.

5. Indulge in Delicious Food

Gourmands won't be forgotten: The food during Wellness Escape will not only be good for you, but won't skimp on taste either. In addition to daily American breakfast offerings, Fontainebleau’s culinary team will be serving up farm-to-table meals starring locally sourced produce with specialty prix fixe menus and live cooking demonstrations.

6. Mingle with Amazing People

One of the biggest perks about attending Fontainebleau’s Wellness Escape is the people you’ll meet. You’ll get to work out, meditate, and indulge on healthy fare side by side with other Miamians who are like-minded wellness junkies.

7. Enjoy the Overall Experience

Fontainebleau will be buzzing with nothing but good vibes during Wellness Escape. But fair warning: It will challenge—but in the best way possible. You’ll be encouraged to step outside of your comfort zone, try new things, and really push yourself. Leave feeling recharged, re-energized, and empowered to continue on your wellness journey!

For more information about Fontainebleau's Wellness Escape, visit fontainebleau.com, or check out the schedule of events here.