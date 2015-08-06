By Francesca Conlin | March 22, 2017 | Lifestyle

If there’s one thing you shouldn’t stress over when it comes to your big day, it’s what you’re going to wear. It’ll be easy to say "yes" to the dress when you visit any one of these seven bridal boutiques in Miami that offer an amazing selection of gowns, a luxurious shopping environment, and gorgeous accessories to complete your look.

As the only bridal salon in the Design District, Chernaya caters to the fashionable bride. With dresses from designers like Reem Acra, Elie Saab, Marchesa, and more, there’s no shortage of show-stopping options. Miami Design District, 305-576-6000

This father-daughter owned salon carries many collections from local South Florida designers, including their own label. Here, you’ll find a made-to-measure for you dress, frocks for your bridesmaids and flower girls, and accessories for that perfect finishing touch. 322 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, 305-448-3599

No matter the type of bride or her personal style preferences, Merlili boasts an extensive collection of gowns you won’t find anywhere else in Miami. Their unique picks set them apart, meaning every bride will feel special in her one-of-a-kind gown on her big day. 356 Miracle Mile, 305-476-1715

A fairytale romance begins with "once upon a time" and ends at Ever After. This bridal boutique stocks up on collections from big names like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera, Giambattista Valli, Lanvin Paris, Naeem Khan, and more, and gorgeous accessories to match, so you’ll have everything you need from head-to-toe. 2977 McFarlane Road, #100b, 305-444-7300

It’s hard not to be in awe of all the amazing gowns you’ll find when you step inside Bijou Bridal’s boutique. From the very first moment you enter to the final fitting, no detail goes unnoticed. Peruse dresses from Nicole Miller, Nicole Spose, Stephen Yearick, and more in a luxe, contemporary setting, as you decide on the dress you’ve been dreaming about. 348 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, 305-639-8607

Straight from the runway to the racks of Chic Parisien, there’s no shortage of contemporary designer gowns and accessories at this Coral Gables salon. You’ll find the latest from Monique Lhuillier and Jenny Packham among others—perfect for the discerning, fashion-forward bride. 3308 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-448-5756

Whether you’re looking for something classic, glamorous, edgy, or bohemian, blushing brides-to-be will find the dress they’ve been wishing for, or discover a new style they never would have imagined wearing. That's all thanks to the expertise of this bridal salon’s staff, which makes your entire experience exciting and stress-free. 9545 Harding Ave., 305-864-270