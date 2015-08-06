By Carla Torres | March 16, 2017 | Lifestyle

Ready, set, rave! Miami Music Week and Winter Music Conference is back for another seven days of nonstop revelry and dancing 'til you drop (literally). With hundreds of pool parties, beach bashes, yacht fêtes, and club nights happening, we've narrowed it down to the most promising. If you're #teamnosleep, then you should have no problem attending as many of these as possible. Party responsibly!

As if you needed any more reasons to go to Ultra—in celebration of their 19th edition—the Miami-born turned global phenomenon has made one of the founding fathers of techno, Carl Cox, their global ambassador. In other words, you can expect his eponymous tent and megastructure to be the place to be (even more so than the last decade). Plus Arcadia, the fire-breathing spider is has crawled back (look out for its legs), along with eight stages and over 200 artist performances for you to rave 'til you can't feel your face and feet. Purchase tickets at ultramusicfestival.com. 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 33132-2226. March 24, 4pm-12am; March 25, 12pm-12am; March 26, 12-11pm

Space's lineup is stacked every night, but if you're one of those that actually has to work during MMW/WMC, then make up for what you missed out on all week during their 24-hour closing party. Again: 24-hours of deep sonic bliss thanks to names like Carl Craig, La Fleur, and Derrick May (an MMW exclusive) who will be showing Detroit's music scene some love in the loft; Andhim & Superfriends making you lose control on the ground floor; and The Martinez Brothers plus very special top-secret guests who will keep up the terrace's infamous legacy. Pro tip: Bring shades and take Monday off. You'll need it after traveling to outer space. Purchase tickets at wantickets.com. 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 33132-1724. March 26, 11pm -11 pm

Discovered by Carl Cox, Nicole Moudaber will make you question who you are, what your place in the universe is, and where you learned to dance this way, all through her music. Must be why her MoodDay annual shindig (featuring Sasha, Fur Coat, Ben Hoo, Josh Wink, and Martin Buttrich this year) is the reason techno heads mark their calendars for WMC, and why Miamians endure the hot humidity and South Beach mayhem. That and her fantastic hair. Also, expect an unannounced special guest; previous years have included BFF Carl Cox. Purchase tickets at wantickets.com. 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33139-2006. March 23, 12-10pm

Whether you can or can't make it to his megastructure tent at Ultra, don't miss the one party a year Carl Cox throws himself in the 305. Turning 55 this year and with no signs of slowing down, go into the abyss thanks to the live mixing of this legend. And who knows, he may even get dance on top of a bar like his craziest night in Miami. Purchase tickets at residentadvisor.net. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33140-4104. March 26, 11pm-5am

The two-day fun in the sun, beachside house extravaganza is back to Nikki Beach. And this year's No Sugar Added is upping its ante with three stages (both days), which include a Mad Decent, Bingo Beach, and Dancing Astronaut Stage and names like Nora En Pure, Bingo Players, Yolanda Be Cool, and (we're told) lots of special surprises. Only one way to find out what they are… Purchase tickets at wantickets.com. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 33139-7321. March 24-25, 12 pm-5 am

The official Miami Music Week hotel, the Delano will bring down the house with programming that includes Sharam and friends, Guy Gerber and Bedoiun, and most important Claude Von Stroke and his Dirtybird fam tearing it up poolside. Purchase tickets at wantickets.com. 1685 Collins Ave Miami Beach, 33139. March 25, 2-11pm

Do you believe in magic? You will after you experience the funky, soulful, deep house meets disco futuristic beats of The Magician while sipping on juice cocktails and getting a nice tan by the pool. Now that's doing Miami Music Week right. Purchase tickets at wantickets.com. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33140. March 22, 12-11pm

If you haven't seen or heard Luciano and Guy Gerber live (or at all), you haven't traveled to parallel dimensions. Time to change that by hitting up Hyde Beach for one of their notorious pool parties, WMC edition. Purchase tickets at tixr.com. 1701 Collins Ave Miami Beach, 33139-2006. March 22, 12-11pm

Loco Dice has a reputation for going. All. Night. Long. Don't miss his marathon type sets and deft DJ skills, especially when it's at South Beach's newest kid on the discotheque block Ora, which has a moving, kinetic-motored ceiling and tableside martinis. Purchase tickets at wantickets.com. 000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33139. March 25, 10pm-5am

Though the lineup hasn't been announced just yet—given the artist roster behind music maven Spinnin' Records label (think Moguai, Bob Sinclair, The Magician)—the newly launched Cabana Beach Club is a sure bet for a helluva good time. Also: Spinnin' Premium and Spinnin' Deep are happening Saturday and Sunday, too. Purchase tickets at wantickets.com. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33139-7414. March 22, 12-11pm

Need to give your body a break from revelry without foregoing the music? Kill two birds with one stone with The Standards Winter Music Night Swim featuring DJ Marques Wyatt and a hydrotherapy circuit through their cold plunge, roman waterfall, and column shower. We know what you're thinking: "what music am I going to hear underwater?" That's what their cutting-edge underwater sound system is for. Post-dip, you can use the hamman and freshen up for whatever's next on your MMW agenda. Purchase tickets at secure-booker.com. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 33139. March 23, 7-10pm

Thomas Jack has a way with sound. Don't believe us? Witness why he was asked to play on the Ultra Live stage yourself as he does the 305 proud alongside Jonas Rathsman, Lauren Lane, Lee Foss and MK on the ones and twos in this sultry soiree. Purchase tickets at showclix.com. 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 33127-3534. March 24, 10pm-5am

With a party name like Off the Deep End and Diplo expressing himself on the turntables at this 24/7 showclub, you can expect to get really close to the edge and not get home till after sunrise (event formally ends at 6 a.m., though you never know what can happen at E11even). Purchase tickets at tixr.com. 29 NE 11th St Miami, 33132. March 24, 10 pm (no end time is listed)