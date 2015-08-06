Miami Buses Get an Artful Facelift

By Lauren Epstein | March 27, 2017 | Culture

Local artists score major visibility on canvases that cruise through the city.

Bye-bye, boring bus advertisements! In an unlikely collaboration, the local creative agencies The New Tropic and Prism Creative Group have teamed up with Miami-Dade Transit to reimagine city buses as big, beautiful works of art. The project, dubbed Transit Loves the Arts, gives five Miami-area artists the opportunity to display their work on full bus wraps, while 10 artists receive back-of-bus space.

“We created [the initiative] to incite constructive conversations about transit and find ways for this public agency to support the local art scene,” says Pola Bunster, director of storytelling at Prism. “There has been a bit of a lack of support for smaller artists over the bigger names, so this was seen as a big win for the local art scene—it provided this moving canvas for them.” Nate Dee, winner of a full-bus wrap, infused elements of colorful Haitian art into a dynamic design that’s quintessential Miami, incorporating the Freedom Tower, a flamingo, and blooming orange blossoms.

“It looks overwhelmingly beautiful when you see it massively on the bus,” says Bunster, and Miamians seem to agree, as they’re snapping shots of the vehicles and sharing them all over social media. “People are starting to connect where they’ve seen these artists’ work before, and they’re realizing they’re from Miami, they’re local, and they’re reinvesting a sense of local pride. And it’s all coming through Miami-Dade Transit supporting the arts.” Riding the bus has never been so cool.