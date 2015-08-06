Adriana Lima, David Grutman, Stan Wawrinka, and Donna Vekic
Lindsay Reyes, Nicole del Castillo, Iman Hassan, and Bettina Alvarez
Miltiadis Kastanis, Katherine Lande, Chris Leavitt, and Samantha Curry
Charles Poczik, Melissa Leos, Courtland Lantaff, Florence Hunkcler, and Susana Aragon
Raissa Herrera and Crista Azqueta
Jared Shapiro, Christina Dewindt, and Omar Dewindt
Jenna Daniello, Aja Ayala, Alejandra Hernandez, Amy Jo Hernandez, and Gina Halley-Wright
Ocean Drive magazine’sEditor-in-Chief, Jared Shapiro and Publisher, Courtland Lantaff were joined by the magazine’s sizzling March issue cover star, Adriana Lima at KOMODO on March 22, 2017.Lima arrived to the invitation-only event wearing a shimmery cocktail dress by Micha paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The sizzling supermodel joined Miami’s VIPs and tastemakers to toast Ocean Drive’s March issue with wines by Barton & Guestier paired with KOMODO’s delectable Southeast Asian cuisine.