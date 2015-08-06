    

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates the March Issue with Cover Star Adriana Lima

| March 22, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Jared Shapiro and Publisher, Courtland Lantaff were joined by the magazine’s sizzling March issue cover star, Adriana Lima at KOMODO on March 22, 2017. Lima arrived to the invitation-only event wearing a shimmery cocktail dress by Micha paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The sizzling supermodel joined Miami’s VIPs and tastemakers to toast Ocean Drive’s March issue with wines by Barton & Guestier paired with KOMODO’s delectable Southeast Asian cuisine.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

