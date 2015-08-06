Dan and Trish Bell, Bonnie Crabtree, and Johan Bolt with Nancy and Jon Batchelor
Jamie and Asha Elias with Kristi and Dean Jernigan
Emily and Courtland Lantaff
Rene Gonzalez-Llorens, Migna Sanchez-Llorens, Bronwyn Miller, and Maury Udell
Shane Battier, Cecil Milton, and Ana Veiga Milton
Justin Kennedy, Jennifer Kennedy, and Kim Smith
On March 4, 2017, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami hosted it's "Experience BIG" Gala at JW Marriott Marquis in downtown Miami. More than 800 community leaders, supporters and volunteers, along with Miami’s corporate and philanthropic elite, attended the 14th annual fundraiser, which raised over $1.3 million for the organization. The money raised will support the organization’s youth mentorship programs, which match youths, known as “Littles,” with adult volunteer mentors, or “Bigs.”