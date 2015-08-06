    

March 22, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the March Issue with Cover Star Adriana Lima at Komodo
March 7, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Hosts March 'The List' Event
March 4, 2017

Women of Tomorrow Gala 2017

March 15, 2017

Carl Cox on His Tent at Ultra & His Craziest Night in Miami
March 14, 2017

Miami Hairstylists on the One Hair Trend to Try This Spring
March 13, 2017

Miami-Based Artist Typoe Reveals His Latest Project, Primary & Why He Wants to Give Back

March 21, 2017

5 New Miami Restaurants to Check Out This Month
March 20, 2017

7 Exciting Spots to Take Your First Date
March 16, 2017

8 Ways to Refuel While You Festival-Hop around Miami

March 22, 2017

Carlos Rosso Discusses South Florida's Real Estate Market & Predictions for 2017
March 17, 2017

Kick Off Spring Early With These Fresh Home Decor Pieces
March 8, 2017

8 Miami Penthouses to Book for Your Next Luxury Staycation

March 24, 2017

8 Beauty Products to Prevent Breakouts While You Travel
March 23, 2017

8 Loafers for Guys to Wear This Spring
March 23, 2017

Spring Accessories Get a Bold, Floral Update
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami 2017 Experience BIG Gala

| March 4, 2017 | Parties

On March 4, 2017, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami hosted it's "Experience BIG" Gala at JW Marriott Marquis in downtown Miami. More than 800 community leaders, supporters and volunteers, along with Miami’s corporate and philanthropic elite, attended the 14th annual fundraiser, which raised over $1.3 million for the organization. The money raised will support the organization’s youth mentorship programs, which match youths, known as “Littles,” with adult volunteer mentors, or “Bigs.”

Categories: Parties

Photography courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: