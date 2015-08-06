    

Here's What to Check Out in Miami This April

By Carla Torres and Katie Jackson | April 3, 2017 | Culture

Nothing happens in Miami during April (April Fool's!). Earth month brings the country's top rock stars and even Lebron James back to our shores to heat things up. Not sure where to begin? Chill out—Ocean Drive knows best.

Nerds, Unite: Drink beer and geek out on topics like underwater sex (how oceanic species reproduce), explained by Miami’s top experts on an array of subjects, the second Thursday of every month at @GrampsWynwood. #KnowledgeIsPower

Ball in Our Court: LeBron James (@KingJames) is bringing his talents back to @AmericanAirlinesArena. Unfortunately, he’ll be rocking a @Cavs jersey as he takes on the @MiamiHeat on April 10. #TipOff

Beast Mode: Get caught in @BigSean’s tongue-twisting madness when Ariana Grande’s ex makes a stop at @FillmoreMB on April 20 as part of his I Decided tour [1]. #YouDecide

They’re Smokin’ Hot: @AmericanAirlinesArena is bringing the beats this month, first with the EDM DJ duo @TheChainsmokers [2] on April 13 and then with the redhot rock legends @ChiliPeppers on April 29. #TuneTime

Read to Succeed: What keys to victory do three-time NBA champion and former coach Byron Scott and billionaire Charles Norris have in common? Find out in Ocean Drive writer @JonWarech’s book Slam-Dunk Success: Leading from Every Position on Life’s Court, out this month. #Bookworm

Get Racquet: Did you know there’s a World Padel Tour? Probably not, since the first US tournament of the tennis/ squash hybrid sport, the @MiaPadelMasters, is happening April 26–30 on the sands of Miami Beach (at Seventh and Ocean Drive). #PadelOn

Ice Ice Baby: Cryotherapy on your face? Pro athletes like Dwyane Wade and Floyd Mayweather swear by the subzero treatment, and now you can try it in facial form at @CryoMiami. It’s bound to be the coolest (pun intended) new skincare trend [3]. #ColdAF

Box Till You Drop: You’ve already gotten your Pilates, barre, yoga, spinning, and boxing on at @BodyAndSoulBoxingGym, but now you can take your jaband- hook game to the next level at its first boxing-only facility [4]. #StepIntoTheRing

Lucky Strike: Kings Bowl America (@KingsAmerica) debuts its first South Florida location, in CityPlace Doral. Imagine 20,000 square feet of fun, including craft cocktails, Buffalo wontons, and 14 lanes of bowling, plus games like air hockey. #DoDrinkAndBowl

At Your Service: Chow down on a @MeatMarketMiami, @dbBistroMiami, or @AlterMiami dinner without leaving the house thanks to the delivery service @DoorDash. #FoodOnFleek

Eat for a Cause: Every month, @ChefTimon invites a friend and fellow chef to @SugarcaneRawBar to cook an inspiring dish to benefit No Kid Hungry. Up next: James Beard Award nominee Joseph “JJ” Johnson (@ChefJJ) from Harlem, New York [5]. #GoodEats

Tags: trending trending report social media april 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY WILL HEATH/NBC/NBCU PHOTO BANK VIA GETTY IMAGES (BIG SEAN); JOE SCARNICI/GETTY IMAGES FOR CITI
(CHAINSMOKERS); ANDREW MEADE (SUGARCANE)

