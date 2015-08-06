Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hosts Its Inaugural Wellness Escape

By Lauren Epstein | April 3, 2017 | Lifestyle

The road to becoming your best self begins here, at the first wellness escape at the Fountainebleau Miami Beach.

305 Fitness will be among the studios offering workouts at the Wellness Escape at Fontainebleau, where the gym’s views of the pool may be just the inspiration you need to get into optimal swimsuit shape.

You eat your greens. Meditate. Hit the gym after work. Try to squeeze in a facial. And after a while it’s exhausting and you’re ready to quit. Don’t. Because from April 7 to 9, Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents its first Wellness Escape—a weekend full of fitness, nutrition, beauty, and mindfulness that will empower you to set and keep those personal health and wellness goals. Designed to be an annual event, this gathering of like-minded enthusiasts and inspirational experts, from fitness buffs to spiritual mentors and award-winning chefs, is sure to live up to its name: It’s a three-day reprieve from your around-the-clock routine to help you live your best life.

Inside Barry's Bootcamp.

Relaxation and rejuvenation will be top of mind, but the eclectic lineup is packed. Push your limits and try a workout with the famously hard-core fitness studios Barry’s Bootcamp and Tone House. Go wild (before noon) at the Daybreaker Dance Party. Refresh and socialize with bites and services at the Wellness Lounge & Marketplace. Better yet, you’ll do it all at the legendary, luxurious Fontainebleau Miami Beach, with room packages available for the weekend. Can the Wellness Escape last forever?

Reserve your spot and check out the full schedule at Fontainebleau.com/wellnessseries. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-3283