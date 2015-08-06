Country Music's Biggest Names Will Headline This Year's Tortuga Music Festival

By Becky Randel | April 3, 2017 | Culture

Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, and Chris Stapleton headline Fort Lauderdale's fifth annual Tortuga Music Festival, benefiting the Rock the Ocean foundation.

The heart of country music will once again beat on the sands of South Florida as some of the genre’s biggest stars perform here this month, all in the name of marine conservation. The three-day, multistage Tortuga Music Festival—which last year drew almost 100,000 fans—is a lively oceanside country and roots music bash. A Southern-style celebration of tunes, brews, and local bites, the festival raises awareness of issues affecting the world’s oceans through an interactive Conservation Village, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting ocean research and preservation. And this year’s event introduces The Reef, a daily ticket upgrade that guarantees you a spot right in front of the main stage. Here’s the breakdown:

What: A music festival to benefit the planet—three quarters of it, anyway—produced by Huka Entertainment. “Word has spread, both in the artist community and with fans worldwide, that our vibe and community make for country music’s ultimate beach party,” says Evan Harrison, the company’s CEO.

When: Friday, April 7 (with Luke Bryan headlining); Saturday, April 8 (Chris Stapleton); and Sunday, April 9 (Kenny Chesney).

Who: Along with the three headliners, expect a slew of country favorites, like Brett Eldredge, Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Maren Morris, and Old Dominion, plus hip-hop artist Nelly and pop star Daya, among others.

Giving Back: Since 2013, the Rock the Ocean Foundation, which co-founded the festival, has raised more than $300,000, helping to fund marine research, education, and conservation both locally and globally.

How Much: Three-day general admission tickets cost $229. VIP packages, which offer front-row seats, cocktails, swimming pool access, cabanas, and more, start at $999.

Where: Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale