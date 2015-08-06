    

Parties

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round

Food & Drink

April 11, 2017

Miami Coffee Shops Open from Sunrise to Sunset
April 10, 2017

Celebrate Earth Day with 7 of Miami's Best Açai Bowls
April 7, 2017

Sponsored Post: Where to Fuel Up During Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape

Home & Real Estate

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being

Style & Beauty

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
April 6, 2017

Nautical-Inspired Accessories Get a Glossy Makeover This Spring
Country Music's Biggest Names Will Headline This Year's Tortuga Music Festival

By Becky Randel | April 3, 2017 | Culture

Share

Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, and Chris Stapleton headline Fort Lauderdale's fifth annual Tortuga Music Festival, benefiting the Rock the Ocean foundation.

Tortuga-Music-Festival-2.jpg

The heart of country music will once again beat on the sands of South Florida as some of the genre’s biggest stars perform here this month, all in the name of marine conservation. The three-day, multistage Tortuga Music Festival—which last year drew almost 100,000 fans—is a lively oceanside country and roots music bash. A Southern-style celebration of tunes, brews, and local bites, the festival raises awareness of issues affecting the world’s oceans through an interactive Conservation Village, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting ocean research and preservation. And this year’s event introduces The Reef, a daily ticket upgrade that guarantees you a spot right in front of the main stage. Here’s the breakdown:

What: A music festival to benefit the planet—three quarters of it, anyway—produced by Huka Entertainment. “Word has spread, both in the artist community and with fans worldwide, that our vibe and community make for country music’s ultimate beach party,” says Evan Harrison, the company’s CEO.

When: Friday, April 7 (with Luke Bryan headlining); Saturday, April 8 (Chris Stapleton); and Sunday, April 9 (Kenny Chesney).

Who: Along with the three headliners, expect a slew of country favorites, like Brett Eldredge, Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Maren Morris, and Old Dominion, plus hip-hop artist Nelly and pop star Daya, among others.

Giving Back: Since 2013, the Rock the Ocean Foundation, which co-founded the festival, has raised more than $300,000, helping to fund marine research, education, and conservation both locally and globally.

How Much: Three-day general admission tickets cost $229. VIP packages, which offer front-row seats, cocktails, swimming pool access, cabanas, and more, start at $999.

Where: Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Tags: events music fort lauderdale festival miami events april 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY TIM MOSENFELDER/WIREIMAGE/GETTY IMAGES (SIGN); ALIVECOVERAGE (CROWD)

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: