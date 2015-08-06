    

Parties

Reserve Your Tables at Miami's Hottest Eateries Right Now

By Carla Torres | April 5, 2017 | Food & Drink

From an underground jazz joint and NYC speakeasy to Maine lobster and nationally acclaimed sushi washing up on our shores, here are the greatest culinary and boozy happenings in Miami.

cake-thai.jpg

Assorted dishes at Cake Thai.

For Fried Chicken and Fish: BLUE RIBBON

Good news: You no longer have to plan culinary getaways to New York City to satisfy your craving for Blue Ribbon’s oxtail fried rice and melt-in-your-mouth raw fish. That’s because you can now get your fix of fried chicken steeped in wasabi honey and sushi on sushi on sushi right on the sands of South Beach. 336 21st St., Miami Beach, 305-800-0404

For Upgraded Thai: CAKE THAI

Once upon a time, you had to bring your own beer to Cake Thai, use the restroom next door, and eat your tom kha soup outside (on the sidewalk) because of the lack of A/C. Such is no longer the case at its new outpost in Wynwood, where you can have green papaya salad, tamarind prawn pad Thai, Japanese eggplant doused in miso and chili, and a fried whole catch of the day that will feed the entire table. Plus, they’re pouring beer, cider, wine, and sake (so you can leave yours at home). 180 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-573-5082

For Serious Drinkers: EMPLOYEES ONLY

For post-dinner drinks and 2 am munchies, make your way to famed New York speakeasy Employees Only—look out for the neon psychic sign—and knock back their classic Lazy Lover (cachaça, jalapeño-infused green chartreuse, lime, and agave Benedictine). Also: bone marrow poppers, hand-cut steak tartare, and bacon-wrapped lamb chops. The proper term here is trifecta. 1030 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-264-3945

For All that Jazz (and Cocktails!): FLOYD

The last place you’d expect to find late-night jazz, craft cocktails, and a sultry vibe is a clandestine watering hole adjacent to prime after-hours discotheque Space, but that’s exactly part of Floyd’s charm. Other reasons to visit are the classic and revamped cocktails (sip on a Manhattan or thyme daiquiri) and unexpected musical programming from the team of nightlife and hospitality veterans behind Link, Miami Rebels, III Points, and Life in Color. 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447

For Lobster Dinner: LUKE’S LOBSTER

With Joe’s Takeaway closing its doors next month, you’re going to need a suitable lobster roll to get you through October. Enter Maine transplant Luke’s Lobster, bringing its sustainable lobster, crab, and shrimp rolls—each one packing a quarter pound of seafood atop an impeccably buttered, griddled New England bun—to Brickell City Centre. Pro tip: New England clam chowder makes a mean lobster sidekick. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-837-7683

For Italian Family Supper: JACK’S MIAMI

Nothing says Italian quite like home-cooked spaghetti and Nonna’s (that’s Italian for “Grandma’s”) meatballs in secret gravy sauce—except maybe a glass of nice red wine and freshly baked garlic bread for sopping measure. Get it all and then some (chicken Parmesan, braised short ribs, meat loaf, rosemary roasted potatoes) at Jack’s. 2426 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-640-5507

Tags: dining restaurants miami restaurants _feature april 2017
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY BY GOURMANDJ (CAKE THAI), ADINAYEV (FLOYD)

