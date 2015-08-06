Don't Miss Ariana Grande's Upcoming Performance in Miami

By Christina Clemente | April 7, 2017 | Culture

Ariana Grande stages the ultimate homecoming celebration: a one-night-only concert at Miami's AmericanAirlines arena.

Dangerous Woman: The Florida-born superstar struts back to the Sunshine State, performing hits from her third studio album along with throwbacks like “Problem.”

Ariana Grande was destined for stardom from a young age—the Boca Raton-born pop sensation was just 8 years old when she made her national television debut singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Florida Panthers hockey game. Flash forward to the 2014 NFL kickoff game, and Grande performed the same song—this time for a reported 26.9 million viewers.

As a child, Grande also caught the acting bug and joined the Fort Lauderdale Children’s Theatre, where she starred in a production of Annie. In 2008, while still in high school, she was cast in the musical 13, which landed her a National Youth Theatre Association Award. Though she left Boca for the bright lights of Broadway, Grande remained enrolled at North Broward Preparatory School and graduated in 2012.

But come April 14, the singer returns to the Sunshine State for the Dangerous Woman Tour, now armed with three certified-platinum albums, four Grammy nominations, and more than 7 billion online views of her music videos. It’s safe to say AmericanAirlines Arena (where she first performed in 2015 during her debut arena tour) will be packed when she belts out her sexy single “Side to Side.” Grande is, after all, the third-most-followed celebrity on Instagram, surpassing even Beyoncé by 2 million. 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777- 1000; ticketmaster.com