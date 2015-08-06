By Carla Torres | April 10, 2017 | Food & Drink

This Earth Day, the spotlight is on the king of berries and the star of Miami's must-try acai bowls.

Jugofresh’s Sunset Harbor açai bowl, with Brazil nut crumble, banana, raw honey, seasonal fruit, coconut flakes, and cacao nibs.

If you have yet to taste the mouthwatering Brazilian superfood açai, you’re in for a treat. Turned into a meal, the berries have become a Miami delicacy: a thick smoothie, topped with anything from oatmeal to granola to seasonal fruit, and ready to be eaten by the spoonful.

Anytime EDM sensation Steve Aoki is in the 305, he makes sure to stop by his family’s juice bar for liquid fuel, like the pure Brazilian açai bowl, with your daily serving of blueberries, strawberries, and banana. 95 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-373-4630

Since 1994, Carrot Express has been paving the healthy way in Miami with wholesome foods that don’t skimp on flavor. Exhibit A: roasted granola-topped açai. 1755 Alton Road, Miami Beach, 305-535-1379

Tart, juicy mango, half a Bulletproof Ball (made with plant protein and cacao), and chia seeds set Dirt’s açai bowl apart from the rest. 232 Fifth St., Miami Beach, 305-763- 8548

Apple juice is the secret sweet ingredient in Jucy Lu’s bowl, made with house nut milk and packing all the usual suspects. 2621 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-536-2575

For an açai bowl on steroids, try either the banana, kale, and spirulina-packed Verde or the Unbelievabowl, a mouthful of raspberry, avocado, tocotrienol vitamin E powder, almond milk, raw and manuka honey, cinnamon buckwheat granola, mulberry, blueberry, blackberry, kiwi, and hemp seed. 222 NW 26th St., Miami, 786-472-2552

How many açai combinations can you concoct? Find out with Juicense’s customizable power bowls, which let you change your berry blend daily. 2992 McFarlane Road, Miami, 786-409-2371

Yogis gather at this wellness center for its myriad classes and its all-vegan organic café. What’s better than hot yin followed by shavasana? An unsweetened açai bowl finished with goji berries. Namaste. 584 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-456-4148