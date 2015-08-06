    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

March 31, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: April 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 10, 2017

Celebrate Earth Day with 7 of Miami's Best Açai Bowls
Read More

April 7, 2017

Sponsored Post: Where to Fuel Up During Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape
Read More

April 5, 2017

Reserve Your Tables at Miami's Hottest Eateries Right Now

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
Read More

March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being
Read More

March 28, 2017

Hästens Owner Jack Ryde on Creating the Best Bed in the World

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
Read More

April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
Read More

April 6, 2017

Nautical-Inspired Accessories Get a Glossy Makeover This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Celebrate Earth Day with 7 of Miami's Best Açai Bowls

By Carla Torres | April 10, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

This Earth Day, the spotlight is on the king of berries and the star of Miami's must-try acai bowls.

jugofresh-0001.jpg

Jugofresh’s Sunset Harbor açai bowl, with Brazil nut crumble, banana, raw honey, seasonal fruit, coconut flakes, and cacao nibs.

If you have yet to taste the mouthwatering Brazilian superfood açai, you’re in for a treat. Turned into a meal, the berries have become a Miami delicacy: a thick smoothie, topped with anything from oatmeal to granola to seasonal fruit, and ready to be eaten by the spoonful.

BLUETREE

Anytime EDM sensation Steve Aoki is in the 305, he makes sure to stop by his family’s juice bar for liquid fuel, like the pure Brazilian açai bowl, with your daily serving of blueberries, strawberries, and banana. 95 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-373-4630

CARROT EXPRESS

Since 1994, Carrot Express has been paving the healthy way in Miami with wholesome foods that don’t skimp on flavor. Exhibit A: roasted granola-topped açai. 1755 Alton Road, Miami Beach, 305-535-1379

DIRT

Tart, juicy mango, half a Bulletproof Ball (made with plant protein and cacao), and chia seeds set Dirt’s açai bowl apart from the rest. 232 Fifth St., Miami Beach, 305-763- 8548

JUCY LU

Apple juice is the secret sweet ingredient in Jucy Lu’s bowl, made with house nut milk and packing all the usual suspects. 2621 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-536-2575

JUGOFRESH

For an açai bowl on steroids, try either the banana, kale, and spirulina-packed Verde or the Unbelievabowl, a mouthful of raspberry, avocado, tocotrienol vitamin E powder, almond milk, raw and manuka honey, cinnamon buckwheat granola, mulberry, blueberry, blackberry, kiwi, and hemp seed. 222 NW 26th St., Miami, 786-472-2552

JUICENSE

How many açai combinations can you concoct? Find out with Juicense’s customizable power bowls, which let you change your berry blend daily. 2992 McFarlane Road, Miami, 786-409-2371

LOVE LIFE WELLNESS CENTER

Yogis gather at this wellness center for its myriad classes and its all-vegan organic café. What’s better than hot yin followed by shavasana? An unsweetened açai bowl finished with goji berries. Namaste. 584 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-456-4148

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining vegan healthy earth day april 2017
Categories: Food & Drink

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

March 14, 2017

Miami Hairstylists on the One Hair Trend to Try This Spring
Read More

March 13, 2017

Miami-Based Artist Typoe Reveals His Latest Project, Primary & Why He Wants to Give Back
Read More

March 17, 2017

Find Out What's New at Ultra Music Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: