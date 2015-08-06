By Robyn A. Friedman | April 11, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

A newly built contemporary home hits the market in growing Coconut Grove.

Grove living: The six-bedroom mansion on South Bayshore Drive is outfitted with state-of-the-art smart-home technology, luxe Italian finishes, and South Florida must-haves like this infinity-edge pool.

A 9,165-square-foot, brand-new state-of-the-art mansion has hit the market in Coconut Grove—the only new house of its size available for the price right now in the lush Miami neighborhood, according to its broker.

The two-story residence, at 1641 South Bayshore Drive, was built by South Miami-based Terras Developers. Completed in February, it offers six bedrooms, seven full and two half baths, a playroom, office, smart-home technology, and a six-car garage. “It’s the new kid on the block for South Bayshore Drive,” says Karen Elmir, a top-producing real estate agent with The Elmir Group at Cervera Real Estate in Miami. “It’s very modern and contemporary.”

The Boffi kitchen boasts Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

With swoon-worthy interior features, including 24-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling impact windows, marble and wood flooring throughout, and an elevator that gives residents direct access from the garage to the living areas or master bedroom, the home is truly a gem in the Grove.

In the backyard, a 466-square-foot gazebo is equipped with a full kitchen and grill, perfect for alfresco dining.

All of the finishes are Italian, says Elmir, from the 48-by-48-inch marble floor to the unique white wood flooring on the second level, and the fabulous Boffi kitchen outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. There’s even a gas stove—rare in South Florida but prized by people who love to cook. Elmir’s favorite element, however, is the master bathroom, which is clad completely in slick marble. It’s part of the 1,158-square-foot master suite, which has two walk-in closets to accommodate even the most extravagant wardrobes, and a balcony. Outside, the house boasts a heated infinity-edge pool and a 466-square-foot gazebo complete with its own kitchen, a built-in grill, and even a full bathroom—all sitting on the home’s 30,375-square-foot lot.

The architect on the project is Edgar Kamal, Elmir says. The house is available either unfurnished or, for an additional fee, fully furnished. Make yourself at home. For pricing and additional information, contact Karen Elmir at 786-301-2220 or cervera.com