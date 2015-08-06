    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 11, 2017

Miami Coffee Shops Open from Sunrise to Sunset
Read More

April 10, 2017

Celebrate Earth Day with 7 of Miami's Best Açai Bowls
Read More

April 7, 2017

Sponsored Post: Where to Fuel Up During Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
Read More

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
Read More

March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
Read More

April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
Read More

April 6, 2017

Nautical-Inspired Accessories Get a Glossy Makeover This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market

By Robyn A. Friedman | April 11, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

A newly built contemporary home hits the market in growing Coconut Grove.

coconut-grove-real-estate-4.jpg

Grove living: The six-bedroom mansion on South Bayshore Drive is outfitted with state-of-the-art smart-home technology, luxe Italian finishes, and South Florida must-haves like this infinity-edge pool.

A 9,165-square-foot, brand-new state-of-the-art mansion has hit the market in Coconut Grove—the only new house of its size available for the price right now in the lush Miami neighborhood, according to its broker.

The two-story residence, at 1641 South Bayshore Drive, was built by South Miami-based Terras Developers. Completed in February, it offers six bedrooms, seven full and two half baths, a playroom, office, smart-home technology, and a six-car garage. “It’s the new kid on the block for South Bayshore Drive,” says Karen Elmir, a top-producing real estate agent with The Elmir Group at Cervera Real Estate in Miami. “It’s very modern and contemporary.”

coconut-grove-real-estate-1.jpg

The Boffi kitchen boasts Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

With swoon-worthy interior features, including 24-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling impact windows, marble and wood flooring throughout, and an elevator that gives residents direct access from the garage to the living areas or master bedroom, the home is truly a gem in the Grove.

coconut-grove-real-estate-3.jpg

In the backyard, a 466-square-foot gazebo is equipped with a full kitchen and grill, perfect for alfresco dining.

All of the finishes are Italian, says Elmir, from the 48-by-48-inch marble floor to the unique white wood flooring on the second level, and the fabulous Boffi kitchen outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. There’s even a gas stove—rare in South Florida but prized by people who love to cook. Elmir’s favorite element, however, is the master bathroom, which is clad completely in slick marble. It’s part of the 1,158-square-foot master suite, which has two walk-in closets to accommodate even the most extravagant wardrobes, and a balcony. Outside, the house boasts a heated infinity-edge pool and a 466-square-foot gazebo complete with its own kitchen, a built-in grill, and even a full bathroom—all sitting on the home’s 30,375-square-foot lot.

The architect on the project is Edgar Kamal, Elmir says. The house is available either unfurnished or, for an additional fee, fully furnished. Make yourself at home. For pricing and additional information, contact Karen Elmir at 786-301-2220 or cervera.com

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: homes real estate properties coconut grove april 2017
Categories: Home & Real Estate

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

March 14, 2017

Miami Hairstylists on the One Hair Trend to Try This Spring
Read More

March 13, 2017

Miami-Based Artist Typoe Reveals His Latest Project, Primary & Why He Wants to Give Back
Read More

March 17, 2017

Find Out What's New at Ultra Music Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: