By Lauren Epstein | April 13, 2017 | Culture

The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival kicks off this month to benefit the American Lung Association.

The wine and food extravaganza on Las Olas Boulevard.

The only thing better than a festival of food, wine, and revelry is one that also supports a worthy cause. And for over two decades, Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Wine & Food Festival has done just that, with ticket proceeds benefiting the American Lung Association in its goal to improve lung health. Now in its 22nd year, the celebration showcases South Florida’s finest eateries and international wineries, with live music, mixology demos, and interactive retail displays.

“Not only does this festival support the American Lung Association, it supports the fine merchants on Las Olas Boulevard and provides national exposure for our beautiful venue,” says Vann Padgett of The Las Olas Company, a longtime supporter of the event. “It continues to grow and attract the very best.” On April 21, from 7:30 to 10:30 PM, five enclosed blocks will be flooded with guests who will savor samples from 70 restaurants and more than 45 wineries, spirit brands, and breweries.

This year, the Best of the Best Chef Competition returns to the main stage, where top local chefs go head-to-head in heated, live cook-offs. Who will top chef Dustin Ward of BLT Restaurants’ 2016 Battle Burger victory? Only ticket holders will find out. Sip, sample, and breathe easy! Las Olas Boulevard, SE Sixth to SE 11th Avenues, Fort Lauderdale, 954-727-0907