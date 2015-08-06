    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami
Read More

April 11, 2017

Miami Coffee Shops Open from Sunrise to Sunset

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
Read More

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
Read More

March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Read More

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
Read More

April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots

By Katie Jackson | April 14, 2017 | People

Share

With sizzling spread in Maxim and GQ, no one lays down the law of modeling like Next Management bombshell Brittany Oldehoff.

Brittany-Oldehoff.jpg

A Fort Lauderdale native (and fourth runner-up in the 2014 Miss USA pageant), Brittany Oldehoff has been modeling since she was 10 years old and has walked runways for Michael Kors, Zac Posen, and Oscar de la Renta.

If you weren’t a model…
I’d be doing something in law enforcement. I studied criminal justice at Florida Atlantic University.

Favorite shoot to date?
GQ South Africa. [The photographer] had me do all of these crazy poses, and I thought to myself, There is no way this is going to look good! But when [the magazine] came out, it was flawless.

You competed in the 2014 Miss Florida USA pageant. What’s the difference between modeling and pageants?
The pageant world is very glamorous. It’s hard for me to adapt to that because I am somebody who loves to wear sweats and no makeup.

Fitness routine?
I lift weights. For me and my body type, it just works better to build muscle.

Cheat meal?
 I’m a girl who likes burgers. If I just want to eat something to feel good, full, and happy, Shake Shack is the way to go!

Favorite place for a night out?
LIV. The music is always really good and there’s [a lot of] space to dance.

Favorite Miami hangout?
Crandon Park in Key Biscayne. It’s such a quiet, gorgeous beach. I also work there a lot.

Advice to aspiring models?
 Show your personality and that you’re a human and not just a coatrack for clothes.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: models fashion models q&a april 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY NICK SUAREZ

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

March 17, 2017

Find Out What's New at Ultra Music Festival
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: