    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
Read More

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Read More

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
Read More

April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Timeless Rose-Gold Watches to Upgrade Your Collection This Season

By Aldous Tuck | April 17, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Share

Rose-gold timepieces for him are blossoming in the luxury watch world.

Rose-Gold-watches.jpg

FROM LEFT
Brand-new for spring, Cartier’s Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat watch ($15,600) represents the next generation in the stunning Drive de Cartier collection, unveiled last year. Fashioned from 18k rose gold, this sleek timepiece boasts an innovative cushion design that’s both sporty and dressy while measuring a mere 6.6 mm thick. The ultra-thin, hand-wound automatic movement, calibre 430 MC, is manufactured in-house and provides a 36-hour power reserve. Tourneau Bal Harbour, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-866-4312

The Patek Philippe Ref. 5711/1R Nautilus ($51,030) offers understated style with its rose-gold case and light/dark brown gradated dial, featuring an inset date indicator, a sweeping second hand, and gold applied luminescent hour markers. The calibre 324 SC, a mechanical self-winding movement, provides up to 45 hours of power reserve. This oh-so-dapper timepiece is sturdy, too, with water resistance to 120 meters for Miami beach lovers. Kirk Jewelers, 142 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-371-1321

Rolex blends its patented 18k pink gold with the classic Daytona design to create the Cosmograph Daytona in Everose gold ($37,450). This world-class watch allows a driver to measure average speeds of up to 400 mph while bringing a sophisticated style statement along for the ride. The calibre 4130, a self-winding mechanical chronograph movement manufactured by Rolex, powers this prodigious timepiece. Kirk Jewelers, 142 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-371-1321

The popularity of rose gold for men’s watches has grown quickly, bringing a breath of spring to the finest designs in the luxury market. Though this gold alloy can be traced back hundreds of years, its richness and depth still catch the attention of today’s trendsetting Miami men. Now a number of watchmakers are offering proprietary shades of rose, pink, or red gold that turn their timepieces into must-have collectibles. The blush hue gives these watches a vintage look that makes them an elegant choice—both timeless and on trend.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: watches luxury watches april 2017
Categories: Watches & Jewelry

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ROLEX (COSMOGRAPH DAYTONA)

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 3, 2017

Country Music's Biggest Names Will Headline This Year's Tortuga Music Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: