Timeless Rose-Gold Watches to Upgrade Your Collection This Season

By Aldous Tuck | April 17, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Rose-gold timepieces for him are blossoming in the luxury watch world.

Brand-new for spring, Cartier’s Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat watch ($15,600) represents the next generation in the stunning Drive de Cartier collection, unveiled last year. Fashioned from 18k rose gold, this sleek timepiece boasts an innovative cushion design that’s both sporty and dressy while measuring a mere 6.6 mm thick. The ultra-thin, hand-wound automatic movement, calibre 430 MC, is manufactured in-house and provides a 36-hour power reserve. Tourneau Bal Harbour, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-866-4312

The Patek Philippe Ref. 5711/1R Nautilus ($51,030) offers understated style with its rose-gold case and light/dark brown gradated dial, featuring an inset date indicator, a sweeping second hand, and gold applied luminescent hour markers. The calibre 324 SC, a mechanical self-winding movement, provides up to 45 hours of power reserve. This oh-so-dapper timepiece is sturdy, too, with water resistance to 120 meters for Miami beach lovers. Kirk Jewelers, 142 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-371-1321

Rolex blends its patented 18k pink gold with the classic Daytona design to create the Cosmograph Daytona in Everose gold ($37,450). This world-class watch allows a driver to measure average speeds of up to 400 mph while bringing a sophisticated style statement along for the ride. The calibre 4130, a self-winding mechanical chronograph movement manufactured by Rolex, powers this prodigious timepiece. Kirk Jewelers, 142 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-371-1321

The popularity of rose gold for men’s watches has grown quickly, bringing a breath of spring to the finest designs in the luxury market. Though this gold alloy can be traced back hundreds of years, its richness and depth still catch the attention of today’s trendsetting Miami men. Now a number of watchmakers are offering proprietary shades of rose, pink, or red gold that turn their timepieces into must-have collectibles. The blush hue gives these watches a vintage look that makes them an elegant choice—both timeless and on trend.