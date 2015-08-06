    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
Read More

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Read More

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
Read More

April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities

By Jon Warech | April 17, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

In The Estates at Acqualina, the Trump Group is doing more than creating an opulent place to live. It's bringing entertainment and adventure right to your doorstep.

Estates-at-Acqualina.jpg

With a movie theater, a bowling alley, swimming pools, racing and surfing simulators, an ice-skating rink, a sculpture garden, a nightclub, and much more, residents will never run out of things to do at Villa Acqualina.

Amenities are a given in any luxury development, but these days a pool, a gym, and even a world-class spa aren’t enough to satisfy the needs of elite buyers looking to call South Florida home. At the Estates at Acqualina, a $1.5 billion residential project in Sunny Isles Beach (slated to open in 2020), upscale living means a property that’s also a one-stop shop for all your action, adventure, and entertainment desires. The Trump Group (no relation) hired Reddymade Architecture and Design to create Villa Acqualina, a 45,000-square-foot residents-only amenity complex. Forget about keeping up with the Joneses; this place would make the Jetsons feel at home.

“Wealthy people love to be pampered,” says developer Jules Trump. “This is the treatment that they are accustomed to. I don’t think it matters whether they’re from India or Connecticut; they love the pampering idea.”

The key, according to Trump, is to design an environment that residents never need to leave—which is why Villa Acqualina will include facilities like a movie theater, bowling lanes, an ice-skating rink, a salt room in the spa, and even a two-story nightclub.

“With the level of client we serve, it’s very important that they be entertained,” he says. “They don’t want to go to a public ice rink. As we’ve learned over the years what people like, we add and we test and see what’s around the world that’s attractive to people.”

Taking the concept of amenities to a dynamic new level, the Estates will also be home to a soccer field, basketball courts, a FlowRider for surfers, and a Formula One racing simulator that received an unsolicited seal of approval from a racing legend. “Emerson Fittipaldi was here one day,” Trump says. “He and his son were on the simulator in the Mansions [an adjacent property at Acqualina] for two hours. They enjoyed it tremendously. It gives a very real experience.”

For the developer, these perks (which also include a cigar room, an intimate wine room, and a new spin on the office dubbed the Wall Street Traders Club) amount to a $100 million expense—and that isn’t even counting the neighboring Acqualina Resort & Spa, a AAA Five Diamond facility that residents will have full access to. The combination makes the Estates tough to duplicate.

“I don’t know that others will follow,” Trump says. “It’s expensive. There are very few places that will go to the extent of having a five-star hotel and five-star amenities. You don’t have to do this to sell apartments, but we want to provide the finest.”

For Trump, the living experience begins the second a resident walks through the door, which is why he enlisted Karl Lagerfeld to design the lobbies. “At first we thought, ‘How different can a lobby be?’ But he did something amazing. People are not just impressed by the name, but the sheer beauty of it. Walking in each time will be an experience.” And living there will be extraordinary. 17885 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles, 305-933-6666

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: development real estate luxury real estate april 2017
Categories: Home & Real Estate

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 3, 2017

Country Music's Biggest Names Will Headline This Year's Tortuga Music Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: