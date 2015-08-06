By Lisa Ferrandino | April 18, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Fresh on the scene, need-it-now fashions, collections, and campaigns take our stylish magic city streets by storm.

Shoes on display at Ari.

Moshe Ben-Ari—purveyor of all things cool for guys—brings his New York hard-hitters to Collins Avenue. The best part? The shop not only features classic items from denim to blazers and everything in between (like the Goti biker-inspired necklace), but also offers made-to-measure services to help you create a look that’s truly your own. 2317 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-773-1152

Louis Vuitton’s Steve dice ($545) and Arsene cards ($485) pouches are the ultimate game-night must-haves

Louis Vuitton isn’t just luxe ready-to-wear and covetable accessories. Its new gifting collection is full of the most magical marvels. Enter LV Essentials, consisting of home pieces like trays and pocket mirrors; Back to Work, with leather-bound notebooks, pencils, and other supplies; and Play & Dream, a whimsical array of knickknacks including a dice set, yo-yo, and playing cards for the chicest game night in town. Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., 305-573-1366

18k yellow-gold and diamond Frivole earrings, Van Cleef & Arpels ($4,900).

As if the Design District wasn’t luxe enough, Van Cleef & Arpels just opened its latest boutique at the high-end shopping destination. With a contemporary façade that boasts brass leaves—a nod to nature, the maison’s source of inspiration—a tranquil aesthetic, and new pieces from the Frivole collection (think heart-shaped petals and geometric lines), there’s no shortage of high-jewelry finds. Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., 786-792-392

Versace’s Palazzo Empire watch ($1,395) in the spring/summer runway show.

The latest statement-making entry in the luxury watch market? Versace’s new Palazzo Empire watch. Topped with a Medusa head, this piece drifted down the runway in the label’s first-ever sporty show to date, and is offered in classic white, black, and navy. But for a pop of punchy color on the wrist, choose the bubble-gum pink or color-blocked styles. Miami Design District, 186 NE 39th St., 305-573-8345

St-Tropez sunglasses; $295.

St-Tropez is calling. But even if you can’t jet to France, you can certainly channel the chicness of the French Riviera with Vilebrequin’s new sunglass line—a first for the swimwear brand. Twenty four unisex styles feature rectangular and round shapes for the modern shopper, or aviators for sporty spice. Our pick? The Rally sunnies in bold blue with Zeiss Blue Smoke Mono lenses). Simple and classic, just like French style. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-861-4022

Vince Collective pieces include Saikai’s bottle opener ($96), clip holder ($150), pen tray ($200), and door stop ($75).

“It’s an immersive sensory experience,” says VP and brand director of Vince Tomoko Oguro of the Vince Collective, the new lifestyle platform at the brand’s Bal Harbour space. Branching out beyond clothing and footwear, the Collective sells a curated assortment of art, accessories, and home products from third-party brands, including bohemian apothecary items from Grown Alchemist and Herbivore Botanical, and sculptural, delicate jewelry from Japanese designer Sakaya Davis. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-351-0327

Tallulah dress, $388.

Reformation—possibly the coolest contemporary label of the moment—just opened a Wynwood pop-up for those seeking versatile but effortlessly sexy pieces. Whether opting for flirty and floral (we like the Tallulah dress, above; $388) or an edgier look with the Pistol pant, there’s a piece that’s perfect for every South Florida fashionista. 219 NW 23rd St., Miami

Classic Denim Jeans by Calvin Klein Jeans shot at the Rubell Family Collection.

Perhaps the coolest thing to happen in the Miami art world since Art Basel, Raf Simmons—Calvin Klein’s much-acclaimed creative director—has chosen the Rubell Family Collection as one of the star players of its spring campaign. The images, photographed in the galleries of the Rubell, portray models in classic Calvin pieces (think men’s briefs, archival denim, and cotton) against a backdrop of modern works from Andy Warhol, Richard Prince, and more. Call it the art of fashion. Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., 305-692-1671