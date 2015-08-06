By Robyn A. Friedman | April 19, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Luxury living in South Florida isn't limited to Miami, as breathtaking new projects come to Fort Lauderdale and beyond.

The award-winning studio Meyer Davis recently redesigned the interiors of 171 residences at the W Fort Lauderdale, whose striking new lobby announces the building’s sleek, chic, ultramodern aesthetic.

In the market for a new home in South Florida? Don’t forget to turn your eyes north. Fort Lauderdale is no longer just a spring break destination; it has evolved into a world-class city with superb dining, shopping, performing arts, and luxury homes. But there’s one more factor that may pique the interest of luxury condo buyers.

“You’re never going to see pricing like this ever again on Fort Lauderdale Beach,” says Craig Studnicky, a co-founder of the Aventura-based International Sales Group, a real estate sales and marketing firm that represents new projects throughout South Florida. “The equivalent property in Miami Beach is now three times as much.”

Here are nine new developments in Greater Fort Lauderdale that merit your attention.

The owners of these 171 one- and two-bedroom residences can enjoy all the services and amenities of the W Fort Lauderdale hotel, from dining at Steak 954 to pampering at Bliss Spa. The units were recently revamped by the New York-based studio Meyer Davis and come fully outfitted with Italian cabinetry, stone countertops, an entertainment system, and the signature W Hotels bed. Priced from $730,000 to $1.5 million, they are available for immediate occupancy. 3101 Bayshore Dr., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-1633

Slated to be Fort Lauderdale’s tallest building, this 46-story mixed-use project by the Kolter Group will feature 121 residences and a 238-room Hyatt Centric hotel. The two- and three-bedroom units will range from 1,501 to 2,964 square feet and offer expansive private terraces, Nolte cabinets with quartz countertops, Jenn-Air appliances, and Grohe and Kohler plumbing fixtures. The amenities include an observation deck, a 1,900-square-foot fitness center, a pool, cabanas, a news room, and a club room. Expected delivery is in fall 2019. Prices start at $800,000. 100 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-800-6263

Scheduled for completion in December 2018, 321 at Water’s Edge will have just 23 waterfront residences, ranging in size from 2,800 to 3,800 square feet. The units will feature designer kitchens with custom Italian cabinets, Hansgrohe fixtures, quartz countertops, and Gaggenau appliances. Inside the building, you’ll find a chic lobby, a private wine club and lounge with personal wine storage, and a fitness center, while outside you can enjoy a waterfront pool and a private marina. Prices range from $1.95 million to $3.5 million. 321 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, 877-969-3571

A two-tower project situated on 450 linear feet of beachfront land, Auberge will offer 171 units, to be completed in two phases. The development’s North Tower, with a glass-encased lobby and a restaurant from a Michelin-starred chef, is slated for completion by the end of this year, while the South Tower, featuring a world-class spa, is expected to be finished by mid-2018. Current prices range from $1.5 million to $9.8 million. 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 844-352-3224

A master-planned community, Botaniko Weston offers 125 single-family homes with lush landscaping, bike paths, and tranquil water features.

Set on 121 acres, Botaniko features 125 single-family homes with five to seven bedrooms each and ranging in size from 6,500 to 9,700 square feet. Designed by acclaimed architects Chad Oppenheim and Roney J. Mateu, they boast modern interior-design schemes by V-Starr Interiors, the firm led by tennis champion Venus Williams. The first homes are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2017. Prices start at $1.9 million. 16479 Botaniko Dr. North, Weston, 954-543-5596

The gated Enclave at Coral Ridge Country Club provides seclusion, sophistication, and an 18-hole golf course practically in your backyard.

Nestled on 22 acres within Coral Ridge Country Club, the Enclave consists of 36 single-family homes adjoining a championship golf course. Prominent builders include Bomar Builders and Grey Door Luxury Homes, but lot buyers can choose their own builder as long as they get approval from the homeowners association. Residents can also apply for membership in the country club, where (in addition to the 18-hole golf course) the amenities include a swimming pool, dining, and tennis courts. The home sites range from $800,000 to $1.4 million. 3850 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-839-9722

This mixed-use project (which includes the Conrad Fort Lauderdale hotel) has 290 units, ranging from studios to threebedrooms, as well as penthouses. The residences are fully furnished, with features such as curvedscreen televisions, spacious private balconies, marble entry foyers, and kitchens with Sub- Zero and Wolf appliances. Special comforts include a pool, cabanas, a poolside restaurant and bar, a fitness center, a Conrad-branded spa, and an on-site gourmet market for convenient shopping. Prices start around $400,000. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-749-7200

Few buildings can match the sublime ocean views and spacious outdoor living of Paramount Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Adjoining the tropical gardens of Bonnet House, this 95-unit project features townhomes and penthouses in addition to traditional condominium units. The residences contain semiprivate elevators; gourmet kitchens with Italkraft cabinets, quartz countertops, and appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Bosch; and wine storage. Even better: The building boasts an oceanfront restaurant, a club room with a private dining room, a fitness center, a pool with food and beverage service, and concierge services. Set for delivery this summer, the available units are currently priced from $1.2 million. 701 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-514-7492

This 15-story, 100-unit luxury condominium building is the first on Middle River in Fort Lauderdale. The project features two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as two-story penthouses with three or four bedrooms. At Riva, you’ll also find a private club for residents and their guests, a fitness center, a club room, an exhibition kitchen, a spa, private wine lockers, a pool, cabanas, and a dog walk. Completion is scheduled for late this summer. Prices range from $700,000 to over $2 million for the condominiums and from $2.65 million for the penthouses. 1180 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-233-3288