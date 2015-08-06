    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 20, 2017

'Running with Raven' Author Laura Lee Huttenbach on the Legend & How Many Miles He Actually Runs
Read More

April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
Read More

April 20, 2017

Theresa Caputo on Her New Book 'Good Grief' & How She Deals with Spirits in a Crowded Place

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments
Read More

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Miami's Most Wanted: Where to Shop in Miami for the Latest Trends This Season
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

'Running with Raven' Author Laura Lee Huttenbach on the Legend & How Many Miles He Actually Runs

By Jared Shapiro | April 20, 2017 | People

Share

After logging more than 125,000 miles on Miami Beach over the course of 15,092 days, legendary beach runner Raven is immortalized in a new book.

Laura-Lee--Huttenbach.jpg

Robert “Raven” Kraft with some of the shoes he’s worn out in his 42 years of running eight miles a day.

In 1975, Robert “Raven” Kraft—a high-school dropout and aspiring songwriter down on his luck after a singer stole one of his songs—was approached by two boxers on Miami Beach. They saw his disheveled appearance and suggested he run with them to feel better. And ever since then, whether in 103-degree heat or 86-mile-per-hour hurricane winds, Raven hasn’t missed a day. Along the way, 2,536 people (and counting) have joined him on his daily eight-mile beach jog. Laura Lee Huttenbach, author of the new book Running with Raven, shares his story:

Who is Raven? “He’s a 66-year-old retired security guard who encourages other people to keep the parts about them that are unique. He values people who are themselves. He is 100 percent committed to himself and his word. He was a loner, but he hasn’t run by himself in 11 years.”

How fast does he run? “Fourteen-minute miles these days, so it’s about a two-hour run. In the 1970s, he did seven-minute miles.”

How does he cover expenses? “Recently two runners started a foundation for him. His living expenses are low. He really hasn’t left Miami Beach in over 40 years, doesn’t have a car or driver’s license.”

How healthy is he? “Inside, he is extremely healthy. He has a pretty rigid dietary structure, with lots of fruits and veggies. Doesn’t eat out at all. And no alcohol or smoking. But eight miles every day for 42 years has externally caused him spinal stenosis and sciatica.”

What about when he’s not running? “He writes letters to his fellow joggers and songs, watches baseball, and he reads.”

How can we run with him? “Meet him at the Fifth Street lifeguard stand every day. In the winter it’s 4:30 pm, and 5:30 pm in summer.”

Who would play Raven in a film adaptation? “Jared Leto, who played [Steve] Prefontaine. Or Tom Hanks, because of Forrest Gump.” Running with Raven will be available on amazon.com and kensingtonbooks.com on April 27.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: books authors raven runs april 2017
Categories: People

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 13, 2017

Eat, Sip & Explore Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Food & Wine Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: