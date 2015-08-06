Red Hot Chili Peppers Spices Things Up in Miami for a One-Night-Only Performance

By Christina Clemente | April 21, 2017 | Culture

Red Hot Chili Peppers heat up AmericanAirlines Arena for the first time with a sold-out, one-night-only concert.

Southern Spice: Flea (on bass), Anthony Kiedis (with mic), and Chad Smith (on drums) of the Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off 2017 with a show at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

With over 80 million records sold, six Grammy Awards, and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, one might not expect the Red Hot Chili Peppers to suddenly start singing a different tune. But after more than three decades of success, the band has done just that with its latest album, The Getaway, which lucky Miamians will hear live when the Chili Peppers play at AmericanAirlines Arena for the very first time on April 29.

Released last June, the 13-track studio album was produced by Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton, who introduced a new creative process involving writing together in the studio and playing to a click track, according to an Entertainment Weekly interview with lead singer Anthony Kiedis.

The new approach worked, with the album debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 and number one on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart, while the first single, “Dark Necessities,” became the band’s 13th number-one on the Alternative Songs chart.

Still, there’s nothing like hearing Kiedis kill it onstage. Along with other new tracks, like “Sick Love” (featuring Elton John on the keys), there’s no doubt you’ll hear classics like “Scar Tissue” and “Californication” when the Chili Peppers take the Magic City. Miami just got a whole lot hotter. 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000