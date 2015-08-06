Gilded Bohemian Fashion Accessories to Prepare for Spring

April 2, 2017
By Connor Childers | April 24, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Gold accents illuminate bohemian styles for the season ahead.
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT Embroidered suede bag, Roberto Cavalli ($2,255). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-865-1749
Metallic-heeled sandal, Giuseppe Zanotti ($1,295). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-868-0133
Hammered-gold earrings, Diane von Furstenberg ($258). Village of Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 305-446-4003
Aged gold and black crystal necklace, Gucci ($790). Village of Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 305-441-2004
Dipped 18k yellow-gold and marble Untitled cuff, Aurélie Bidermann ($860). Fontainebleau Shops, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-3283
Embroidered evening clutch, Dior ($2,350). Miami Design District, 162 NE 39th St., 305-576-4632
Oversize round sunglasses, Tory Burch ($250). Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., 305-932-9337
Embroidered suede sandal, Oscar de la Renta ($890). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-868-7986
Olfactories Purple Rain Eau de Parfum, Prada ($300 for 3.4 oz.). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-907-3800
