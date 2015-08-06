By Carla Torres | April 25, 2017 | Lifestyle

The Magic City's first on-demand waterless car wash service, WashMyWhip, is as good for the planet as it is for Miamians' on-the-go-lifestyle.

Arriving at the time and place of your choice, WashMyWhip’s cleaning pros come armed with microfiber cloths and a waterless liquid that removes dirt and leaves a smooth wax coating for a long-lasting shine. Pro tip: Use the code OCEANDRIVE to get 10 percent off your first wash.

The idea of two former J.P. Morgan investment specialists turned entrepreneurs, Tarek El Gammal and Nathan Bekerman—who set out to create a business model as lucrative as it was green—WashMyWhip sets itself apart with a waterless detailing solution that took a year of research, development, and “testing, testing, and more testing” to perfect, says El Gammal.

So what’s in this magical spotless potion? “It’s kind of like our secret sauce: a mix of hyper-lubricants that raise and break down dirt,” he explains. The most important thing to note is that after you order the service through the company’s app, a WashPro shows up with nothing but a backpack and uses less than a cup of H2O to get your vehicle sparkling. “Each wash saves 50 to 100 gallons of water.”

With the future of car care in Miami shining bright, WashMyWhip has also partnered with Uber to become the car-cleaning provider of choice in the Southeast US, with a presence in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, and Tennessee as well. No more ridin’ dirty.