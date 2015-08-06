    

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

Read More

April 24, 2017

What Are Miami's Most Fashionable Set Wearing This Spring?
Read More

April 21, 2017

Johanna Ortiz Describes How She Felt When Beyoncé Wore Her Designs & Why She Loves Miami
Read More

April 20, 2017

'Running with Raven' Author Laura Lee Huttenbach on the Legend & How Many Miles He Actually Runs

Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

Read More

April 25, 2017

7 Daytime Bags for Every Miami Occasion
Read More

April 24, 2017

Gilded Bohemian Fashion Accessories to Prepare for Spring
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
How Miamians Are Cleaning Their Cars Guilt-Free with WashMyWhip

By Carla Torres | April 25, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

The Magic City's first on-demand waterless car wash service, WashMyWhip, is as good for the planet as it is for Miamians' on-the-go-lifestyle.

WashMyWhip.jpg

Arriving at the time and place of your choice, WashMyWhip’s cleaning pros come armed with microfiber cloths and a waterless liquid that removes dirt and leaves a smooth wax coating for a long-lasting shine. Pro tip: Use the code OCEANDRIVE to get 10 percent off your first wash.

The only thing worse than spending a beautiful 70-degree Miami day at the car wash is having a filthy (and sandy) automobile. Enter WashMyWhip, the first eco-friendly car washing and detailing service in the 305 that comes directly to you, so you can beat traffic, save time, and protect the environment.

The idea of two former J.P. Morgan investment specialists turned entrepreneurs, Tarek El Gammal and Nathan Bekerman—who set out to create a business model as lucrative as it was green—WashMyWhip sets itself apart with a waterless detailing solution that took a year of research, development, and “testing, testing, and more testing” to perfect, says El Gammal.

So what’s in this magical spotless potion? “It’s kind of like our secret sauce: a mix of hyper-lubricants that raise and break down dirt,” he explains. The most important thing to note is that after you order the service through the company’s app, a WashPro shows up with nothing but a backpack and uses less than a cup of H2O to get your vehicle sparkling. “Each wash saves 50 to 100 gallons of water.”

With the future of car care in Miami shining bright, WashMyWhip has also partnered with Uber to become the car-cleaning provider of choice in the Southeast US, with a presence in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, and Tennessee as well. No more ridin’ dirty.

Tags: cars business startups april 2017
Categories: Lifestyle

