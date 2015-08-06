    

Parties

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

April 14, 2017

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots
April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

Food & Drink

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home

Style & Beauty

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
Sponsored Post: 5 Events at Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape for Every Personality

By Jessica Estrada for Fontainebleau Miami Beach | March 30, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Wellness Escape is just around the corner (April 7-9) and to help get you pumped for the weekend of wellness, we’re rounding up the top events that cater to every personality whether you’re a devoted yogi or a mindfulness master.

For the Yoga Lover

greenmonkey_Yoga.

Fontainebleau's Wellness Escape will feature lots of opportunities to get your downward facing dog on. Whether you’re a yoga novice or have been practicing for years, there will be something for everyone with classes led by Daybreaker and greenmonkey® Yoga, which even includes a blissful session overlooking Miami’s picturesque beach. What could be better?

For the Fitness Buff

Jet_Set_Image.

Fitness buffs rejoice: The Wellness Escape provides plenty of high-energy ways to break a sweat and build a body you absolutely love. You can hop on a bike during SoulCycle demos, practice your moves during a dance cardio class with 305 Fitness, and get toned with Tone House, JetSet, and Barry’s Bootcamp. Oh, and did we mention the Wellness Weekend will culminate with a dance party by Daybreaker?

For the Food Connoisseur

Fontainebleau-Miami-Beach-Scarpetta-Meal-Dining.

Be sure to arrive hungry because there will be no shortage of food during the weekend of wellness. Look forward to interactive cooking demonstrations with award-winning chefs, including a make-your-own granola bar class, samples to try of the latest in nutrition, and healthy prix-fixe wellness menus to indulge in guilt-free at Fontainebleau Miami Beach's renowned restaurants.

For the Wellness Junkies

21-Drops-Aromatherapy-Oil-Drops.

Whether you’re a wellness newbie or focus on wellness all the time, you’ll have the chance to try out the latest trends during the weekend-long event. Be sure to swing by the 21 Drops booth, where you’ll learn all about essential oil therapy. Then head to the Recover Me Cryo station and experience spot cryotherapy first-hand. Finally, don’t miss a mini PEMF treatment with Dr. Sean Goddard. Let’s just say, by the time the weekend is over, your friends will be coming to you for wellness tips.

For the Mindfulness Enthusiast

Innergy_Meditation-0001.jpg

The Wellness Escape isn’t just about fitness and food: it’s also about personal empowerment and tapping into your spiritual side. Attendees will have the opportunity to try a meditation session and angel readings with spiritual mentor Nikki Novo, and participate in a group meditation class with Miami-based studio Innergy Meditation.

Tags: events wellness workout sponsored post sponsored
Categories: Lifestyle

photography via facebook.com/greenmonkeyyoga; facebook.com/barrysbootcampmiami; facebook.com/fontainebleau; facebook.com/innergymeditation; facebook.com/21drops

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
April 3, 2017

Country Music's Biggest Names Will Headline This Year's Tortuga Music Festival


