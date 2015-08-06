By Alejandra Torres | March 31, 2017 | Lifestyle

With the Miami Open in full swing, there's a chance you've caught the urge to play tennis yourself. Fortunately, Miami offers five locales to serve up an ace or two.

Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Flamingo Park Tennis Center has it all—17 lighted hydro courts for those who enjoy a game after sunset, ball machine and racquet rentals, swanky locker rooms, a full-sized practice wall, and a full-service pro shop where you can pick up tennis gear. 1200 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7761

If you want to train with the professionals, head to Sunny Isles where you'll get to practice on courts with a bit of history. Helmed by James Bollettieri (son of American tennis coach, Nick Bollettieri) these facilities make you feel like you’re training for Wimbledon. The center features 12 lighted hydro grid clay courts and six freshly resurfaced and lighted hard courts. Aside from tennis, you can also brush up on your racquetball and paddleball skills here. The best part? There’s a beautiful picnic area for those who’d rather sit and munch on the sidelines, and take in the colorful Miami sunset. 16851 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach, 305-919-0839

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to play where the pros play? Stop by Crandon Park and you’ll play at the home of the Miami Open. With a total of 24 courts, visitors can choose from varying spaces: European red clay, American green clay, and traditional hard courts are all at your disposal. Plus, the center is open until 10 pm, so make use of those lighted surfaces for as long as you want. After a match, head to the beach, which is conveniently only a few steps away. Pro tip: Racket rentals and tennis balls are also available for rookies. 7300 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, 305-365-2300

At Turnberry Isle, you'll feel like you're on a staycation. Guests who book a tennis destination at Cañas Tennis will receive a discount on their hotel stay at Turnberry Isle Miami Hotel. Not only do you get to enjoy their famous pro shop, but you’ll also get to play a match in one (or all!) of six state-of-the-art courts surrounded by lush greenery, and with views of the beautiful Miami skyline. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, 305-933-6925

At Royal Palm Tennis Club, tennis players will feel at home in the charming, cozy atmosphere. Plus, visitors still have plenty to choose from. From clay, hard, and lighted courts, there’s a choice for every personality and preference. Those hoping to receive a bit of training are in luck: The club offers instruction to both members and non-members at the beautiful 10-acre oasis. 7001 SW 98th St., Miami, 305-661-3350