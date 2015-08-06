    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
Read More

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Read More

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
Read More

April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Brush Up on Your Backhand at Miami's Best Tennis Courts

By Alejandra Torres | March 31, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

With the Miami Open in full swing, there's a chance you've caught the urge to play tennis yourself. Fortunately, Miami offers five locales to serve up an ace or two.

Flamingo Park Tennis Court

Flamingo-Park-Tennis-Center-Court.

Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Flamingo Park Tennis Center has it all—17 lighted hydro courts for those who enjoy a game after sunset, ball machine and racquet rentals, swanky locker rooms, a full-sized practice wall, and a full-service pro shop where you can pick up tennis gear. 1200 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7761

North Miami Beach Tennis Court

North-Miami-Beach-Tennis-Court.

If you want to train with the professionals, head to Sunny Isles where you'll get to practice on courts with a bit of history. Helmed by James Bollettieri (son of American tennis coach, Nick Bollettieri) these facilities make you feel like you’re training for Wimbledon. The center features 12 lighted hydro grid clay courts and six freshly resurfaced and lighted hard courts. Aside from tennis, you can also brush up on your racquetball and paddleball skills here. The best part? There’s a beautiful picnic area for those who’d rather sit and munch on the sidelines, and take in the colorful Miami sunset. 16851 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach, 305-919-0839

Crandon Park Tennis Court

Crandon-Tennis-Center-Court.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to play where the pros play? Stop by Crandon Park and you’ll play at the home of the Miami Open. With a total of 24 courts, visitors can choose from varying spaces: European red clay, American green clay, and traditional hard courts are all at your disposal. Plus, the center is open until 10 pm, so make use of those lighted surfaces for as long as you want. After a match, head to the beach, which is conveniently only a few steps away. Pro tip: Racket rentals and tennis balls are also available for rookies. 7300 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, 305-365-2300

Cañas Tennis at Turnberry Isle Miami Hotel

Canas-Turnberry-Isle-Miami-Hotel-Tennis-Court.

At Turnberry Isle, you'll feel like you're on a staycation. Guests who book a tennis destination at Cañas Tennis will receive a discount on their hotel stay at Turnberry Isle Miami Hotel. Not only do you get to enjoy their famous pro shop, but you’ll also get to play a match in one (or all!) of six state-of-the-art courts surrounded by lush greenery, and with views of the beautiful Miami skyline. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, 305-933-6925

Royal Palm Tennis Court

Royal-Palm-Tennis-Club.

At Royal Palm Tennis Club, tennis players will feel at home in the charming, cozy atmosphere. Plus, visitors still have plenty to choose from. From clay, hard, and lighted courts, there’s a choice for every personality and preference. Those hoping to receive a bit of training are in luck: The club offers instruction to both members and non-members at the beautiful 10-acre oasis. 7001 SW 98th St., Miami, 305-661-3350

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: guide sports tennis _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 3, 2017

Country Music's Biggest Names Will Headline This Year's Tortuga Music Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: