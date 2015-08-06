| March 15, 2017 | Parties

On March 15, 2017, a dazzling array of more than 600 of Miami’s social elite and real estate industry leaders enjoyed a curated experience on the Miami River in celebration of the debut of One River Point’s new $3.5 million sales gallery. Serving as a catalyst for the transformation of waterfront living on the Miami River, the sales gallery premiere showcased One River Point’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and meticulous attention to the finest detail, in keeping with the stated goal of introducing ultra-luxury to the Miami riverfront.