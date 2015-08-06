    

Sponsored Post: Where to Fuel Up During Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape

By Jessica Estrada for Fontainebleau Miami Beach | April 7, 2017 | Food & Drink

Foodies rejoice! In addition to all things wellness and plenty of feel good vibes, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape (April 7-9) promises to be a food lover’s paradise as well. Here, the five best spots to fuel up and drink up over the weekend.

La Côte

La-Cote-Restaurant-Fontainebleau.

In between sweat sessions, head to poolside hot spot La Côte and nosh on something healthy while taking in the awe-inspiring ocean views. Kick off your meal at the beachy chic Mediterranean bistro with crudité with fava bean hummus before moving on to a colorful salad or tuna tartare from the raw bar. For something hearty to energize you for your next workout, opt for the quinoa burger made with sweet potato and portabella mushrooms on a sesame bun.

Hakkasan

Hakkasan-Miami-Fontainebleau.

After a long day of exercising, treat yourself to upscale Chinese cuisine at Hakkasan. Situated on the fourth floor rooftop, the restaurant is the perfect spot to gather with your new wellness buddies and toast the day with exclusive dishes created for Fontainebleau like the steamed crystal lobster dumplings, seared snapper with supreme homemade soya sauce, and crispy beef tenderloin with tangerine peel.

Scarpetta

Scarpetta-Miami-Fine-Dining-Italian.

Fancy Italian fare is the name of the game at Scarpetta where you can reward yourself with things like Mediterranean octopus, roasted branzino, and Long Island duck served with plenty of roasted vegetables on the side. The eatery's luxe décor—awash in dreamy shades of blue—and gorgeous pool and ocean views only elevate the experience.

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Stripsteak-by-Michael-Mina-Wellness-escape.

Fontainebleau also has a little something for meat lovers, too. Chef Michael Mina’s StripSteak is one of the hottest steakhouses in town, and it’s located right in the lobby of the resort. After a full day of fitness and meditation, unwind with a delicious dinner starring dishes like dry-aged prime bone-in rib eye, grilled veal chops, or an Australian Tomahawk.

Wellness Lounge and Marketplace

Barrys-Bootcamp-Fuel-Bar.

Last but not least, the Wellness Lounge and Marketplace is a great place to grab a healthy snack or a power drink to give you boost of energy during the day. Swing by anytime over the weekend to sip juice, taste food samplings, fuel up with a smoothie, or make your own granola bar.

