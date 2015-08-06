Criselda Breene, Stephen Brunelle, and Ravneet Chowhurry
Dana Goldberg, Alma Lira, Helen Onur, Katy Stoka, Cecilie Jorgense, and Doris Richards
Christy Martin and Barbara Becker
Christina Getty and Jennifer Valoppi
Amy Gelb and Susanne Birbragher
On March 17, 2017, more than 600 women slipped into their stilettos to be a part of the 6th annual Wine, Women & Shoes benefiting the children and families at Nicklaus Children's Hospital. The sold-out event took place at the SOHO Studios in Wynwood and generated nearly $700,000. This sophisticated gathering was emceed by Emmy award-winning journalist Belkys Nerey and included a fashion show by Neiman Marcus of Coral Gables who presented their 2017 collections and latest avant-garde designs.