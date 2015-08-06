| March 17, 2017 | Parties

On March 17, 2017, more than 600 women slipped into their stilettos to be a part of the 6th annual Wine, Women & Shoes benefiting the children and families at Nicklaus Children's Hospital. The sold-out event took place at the SOHO Studios in Wynwood and generated nearly $700,000. This sophisticated gathering was emceed by Emmy award-winning journalist Belkys Nerey and included a fashion show by Neiman Marcus of Coral Gables who presented their 2017 collections and latest avant-garde designs.