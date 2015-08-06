| March 9, 2017 | Parties

On March 9, 2017, Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated the Art of Fashion with the Art of the Sole party. More than 150 guests, including hosts Gina Arcic Beekman, Jamie Eroncig Jones, Corinne Kayal, Irene Korge, Bronwyn Miller, Nicole Sayfie Porcelli, Cynthia Demos Rubino, and Lisa Sayfie, attended the exclusive soirée to toast the opening of the expanded Ladies Shoes Salon. Guests enjoyed light bites from Neiman Marcus' Mariposa Restaurant, a dessert bar by Sweet Guilt by Angelica, and a guests got to Primp their Prosecco at the bubbly bar, courtesy of Barton & Guestier. Fashionistas turned their looks in a custom fashion sketch by sketch artists, ladies got glam lashes courtesy of Lash Image, many struck a pose in the Ocean Drive magazine photo booth, as well as drew their favorite handbag at the Grab Bag Graffiti Wall, and got spring makeup consultations with mini-makeovers. All guests took to Instagram to play the SOLEcial Scavenger Hunt, posting pictures of the hot spring trends: Slips and Slides (flat footwear), Head-turning Earrings, and The Mini Handbag.