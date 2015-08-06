| April 2, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and Chambord hosted an exclusive tastemakers brunch at SUSHISAMBA Miami Beach on April 2, 2017 in celebration of Chambord's Punch and Brunch series drawing an elite mix of local influencers. The brunch was set at a lavishly long table lining Lincoln Road, beautifully adorned with fresh florals courtesy of Dolce Flor. VIP guests enjoyed a specially curated menu which featured an array of sweet and savory dishes from Sushisamba's signature brunch and sipped their way through another Sunday Funday with custom Chambord cocktails providing an elevated afternoon of delightful cuisine, cocktails, and conversation.