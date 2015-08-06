    

Parties

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
March 29, 2017

Work and Play Hard Men's Spring Trend Event Hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour

People

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
March 31, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: April 2017

Food & Drink

April 5, 2017

Reserve Your Tables at Miami's Hottest Eateries Right Now
April 4, 2017

The Most Beautiful Hotel Bars in Miami
March 31, 2017

Casa Noble's Alta Belleza Is the Exclusive Tequila Miamians Will Love

Home & Real Estate

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being
March 28, 2017

Hästens Owner Jack Ryde on Creating the Best Bed in the World

Style & Beauty

April 6, 2017

Nautical-Inspired Accessories Get a Glossy Makeover This Spring
April 3, 2017

9 Breezy Dresses for Every Spring Occasion
March 29, 2017

11 Chic Hoop Earrings to Wear for Any Occasion
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Work and Play Hard Men's Spring Trend Event Hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour

March 29, 2017 | Parties

On March 29, 2017, Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour and Ocean Drive magazine kicked off the Men’s Spring season with WORK HARD PLAY HARD. Special hosts Khotan Fernandez and Stephen Macricostas along with our guests enjoyed a men’s trend fashion presentation, and tried their luck at the casino with a chance to win a Saks Fifth Avenue gift card. Wine Frolics, Drunken Dragon, and Makoto were sponsors for the evening.

events parties galleries photos
Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

