Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round

By Alejandra Torres | April 5, 2017 | People

Share

Booze, brunch, and bikinis are the three staples of summertime. Before spring ends, make sure to follow these handy tips from Miami’s top nutritionists on how to get your physique (and maintain it) throughout the summer season. Hint: Greens before sweets.

Marissa Ciorciari

The founder of Haute Body Nutrition believes being healthy is always in style...and so are vegetables.

Marissa-Ciorciari.

"I recommend keeping to a diet that is made up mostly of plants—meaning plenty of vegetables (with all or most meals), fruits, nuts, beans, and seeds. My clients see great results by reducing processed grains and fibers, and replacing [them] with healthy fibers and fats from real plants such as avocados, walnuts, berries with chia pudding, sweet potatoes dusted with crushed pecans, etc. When you combine whole natural foods and an active lifestyle, you set your metabolism up for long-term success!"

Bianca Klotsman

Holistic RX focuses on nutrition, wellness, and fitness. Follow Bianca Klotsman, and you’ll find delicious recipes, weight management programs, plus a stellar 30-day bridal glow plan. Her tip for a year-long summer body? Combine healthy foods with a daily sweat.

Bianca-Klotsman.

"Nutrition-dense whole foods and a daily sweat are the foundation of the ultimate beach body! Listening to your body and giving it the nutrition-dense whole foods that it's craving is going to give you that year-long beach body—not just the seasonal summer body. I don't believe in a one-size-fits-all diet [so] you have to find a personalized regimen that's right for you, and your body will thank you for that."

Dr. Matthew Cooper

Known to most as the "Enzyme Doctor," Dr. Matthew Cooper of USA Sports Therapy suggests an individualized diet based on one’s chemistry to reach and maintain your fitness goals.

Dr-Matthew-Cooper.

"We all have unique bodies and each one is not the same. Improving your overall health by using enzyme therapy will help in particular to speed up metabolism, eliminate toxins, and allow your thyroid and adrenal glands to function better to expedite weight loss."

Dina Garcia

At Vida Nutrition, dietician and nutritionist extraordinaire Dina Garcia will teach you how to live a healthy and stress-free lifestyle with four easy ingredients: protein, fat, fiber, and fluid—all of which will take your bikini body to the next level (and keep it there).

Dina-Garcia.

"Having a beach body only takes two simple steps: Step 1: Have a body. Step 2: Put it on a beach. BAM, instant beach body! It's so easy to get caught in the 'comparisonitis' trap where we compare ourselves to others or how we used to look, especially when we slip into a bathing suit. Focus more on having fun at the beach than how you look. On the flip side of that, it is important to love and respect your body by taking care of it. To keep your body healthy and feeling its best, make sure to stay well hydrated, get plenty of feel-good exercise, eat a diet that is PF3-balanced (PF3 stands for protein, fat, fiber, and fluid) and most importantly, eat when you are hungry but stop before you are full—while making sure to enjoy every bite."

Monica Auslander

This summer, you can have your cake and eat it, too…as long as you follow Monica Auslander’s guidance at Essence Nutrition. The best part of her advice? Snacking.

Monica-Auslander.

"Keep snacks in your purse and at your desk. Snacks put the 'fun' in functional, and they bridge the gaps between meals so that we don't over-eat when mealtimes come around. Wholesome snacks keep your blood sugar stable and reduce cravings, which could seriously derail maintaining what you've worked so hard for in that bikini!

Some Essence Nutrition snacks? For the purse: Try Shanti Bars, a local brand packed with fiber and protein. Also, KIND Bars, but only the varieties that have less than five grams of sugar. For the kitchen, take six ounces of plain, 2% Greek yogurt, and season with oregano, sea salt, garlic, and turmeric. Rinse a can of chickpeas and drain, then pat try. Season it with a bit of avocado oil, and bake it in the oven or toaster oven until crispy and light brown. Pour them into the yogurt for a savory Mediterranean yogurt bowl."

