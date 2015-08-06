| April 1, 2017 | Parties

On April 1, 2017, more than 1,000 art world luminaries, cultural philanthropists, civic leaders, and artists attended PAMM's Art of the Party presented by Valentino. The event, which honored contemporary artist Lorna Simpson, had its highest attendance to date, and raised more than $1.1 million for the museum's robust education program, the largest outside the Miami-Dade County school system. The highly anticipated evening, conceptualized by Lee Brian Schrager, featured three exclusive experiences- Chef's Table seated dinner, Supper Club lounge, and Remix after party - with delicious culinary collaborations by STARR Catering Group and Chef Michael Schwartz.