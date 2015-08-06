    

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

By Carla Torres | April 6, 2017 | People

Ocean Drive caught up with the supermodel to chat everything from her favorite TV show to how she calms her nerves before walking a fashion show.

Adriana-Lima-Ocean-Drive-Cover-Party.

Adriana Lima.

It's good to be Adriana Lima. Besides being the worlds second highest paid supermodel (banking $10.5 million a year) and the longest-running Victoria's Secret Angel (a whopping 17 years), the Brazilian beaut and mother of two exudes nothing but happiness, as was evidenced during her Ocean Drive cover party last week at Komodo when swarms of photographers and fans were all vying for her signature piercing blue-eye stare and to get "just one selfie."

We caught up with the supermodel yet again to talk about the story behind her ankle tattoo, wanting Game of Thrones to last forever, and what makes her happy.

What's the story with your ankle tattoo?
AL: I got it when I was 19 years old in Tahiti while traveling for a shoot. I asked my mom for permission and she said yes, but one only. I cannot tell you the meaning because it is something very personal, but it does have something to do with protection.

What makes you happy?
AL: My work makes me happy, living in Miami makes me happy, and spending time with my children in the park makes me happy.

You were a huge Breaking Bad fan. Are there any shows that you’re into right now?
AL: I’m really into Game of Thrones. I get really attached to it to a point where I slowed down watching because, well, you know how sometimes it's like you finish a season and it takes forever for the next season to come up, and you don’t want to take that break. You want it like a never-ending story? It's like that.

You said you still wanted to do the fashion show until you are 40, maybe even more—why is the runway so important to you?
AL: I am 35 years old and representing a mature woman. I really appreciate how we [women] can age so gracefully and not be afraid of [aging]. So I'm not only representing Brazilian women but women from all over the world, who are not afraid to age and embrace themselves.

Do you ever get nervous before a shoot?
AL: I always get nervous.

Can't imagine someone like you always getting nervous. How do you calm your nerves?
AL: I breathe and try to listen to music, and you know, once you’re out there, you kind of lose the nervousness.

Did you ever have any insecurities?
AL: I was never happy with my hair. I have very dry hair, oh my god. It’s just high-maintenance. I really have to take care of this thing.

What mantra do you live by?
AL: Be happy, be happy. Smile, smile, smile. Love, love, love. I have many, depending on the moment. Calm down, calm down, calm down. (laughs)

Any new projects on the horizon?
AL: Lots of stuff and I can't wait to show you guys. I also did a very small part (very small don’t expect a lot, like two seconds) in Oceans Eight, which I was so excited to be a part of.

Tags: models interviews q&a adriana lima supermodel _feature
Categories: People

photography by Sergi Alexander / GettyImages

