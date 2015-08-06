April 2, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | April 7, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Make dream time more exciting this spring with one of these luxe sleepwear items.
Adeline Short PJ Set With Lace, eberjey ($122). eberjey.com
This lacy set can easily transition from loungewear to sleepwear without missing a beat.
Bella Long Sleeve & Pant Pajama Set, Cosabella ($139). cosabella.com
The black and white color combination of this pajama pant set is forever chic and the pima cotton material makes it oh so cozy.
Vivian Rayon Pyjama Set, homebodii ($89). homebodii.com
Complete with an elasticized waistband, this floral pajama set is as comfortable as it is stylish.
Ginger Slip Dress, Sleepy Jones ($198). shopbop.com
This pretty slip has the perfect spring sundress appeal.
Alas X Team.Work Fleece Set, Alas ($100). alasthelabel.com
On really chilly spring nights, this fun, organic-cotton fleece set is just what you need.
Blue 3D Cotton LS Classic Monogrammed PJ Set, Bedhead Pajamas ($150). bedheadpjs.com
Stripped pajamas never go out of style, especially when they come monogrammed with your name like this Bedhead set.
Bardot Blouse Berry, Maison Du Soir ($187). maisondusoir.com; Ava Pant Berry, Maison Du Soir ($165). maisondusoir.com
You’ll fall asleep like a baby snuggled up in these luxurious berry silk pajamas.
