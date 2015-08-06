    

Parties

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
March 31, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: April 2017

Food & Drink

April 7, 2017

Sponsored Post: Where to Fuel Up During Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape
April 5, 2017

Reserve Your Tables at Miami's Hottest Eateries Right Now
April 4, 2017

The Most Beautiful Hotel Bars in Miami

Home & Real Estate

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being
March 28, 2017

Hästens Owner Jack Ryde on Creating the Best Bed in the World

Style & Beauty

April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
April 6, 2017

Nautical-Inspired Accessories Get a Glossy Makeover This Spring
April 3, 2017

9 Breezy Dresses for Every Spring Occasion
7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring

By Jessica Estrada | April 7, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Make dream time more exciting this spring with one of these luxe sleepwear items.

eberjey

Eberjey-Adeline-Short-Pajama-Set-Spring-Fashion.jpg

Adeline Short PJ Set With Lace, eberjey ($122). eberjey.com

This lacy set can easily transition from loungewear to sleepwear without missing a beat.

Cosabella

Cosabella-Bella-Pajama-Set-Spring-Fashion.jpg

Bella Long Sleeve & Pant Pajama Set, Cosabella ($139). cosabella.com

The black and white color combination of this pajama pant set is forever chic and the pima cotton material makes it oh so cozy.

Homebodii

Homebodii-Vivian-Short-Pajama-Set-Spring-Fashion.jpg

Vivian Rayon Pyjama Set, homebodii ($89). homebodii.com

Complete with an elasticized waistband, this floral pajama set is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Sleepy Jones

Sleepy-Jones-Ginger-Slip-Dress-Sleep-Spring-Fashion.jpg

Ginger Slip Dress, Sleepy Jones ($198). shopbop.com

This pretty slip has the perfect spring sundress appeal.

Alas

Alas-Fleece-Pajama-Set-Spring-Fashion.jpg

Alas X Team.Work Fleece Set, Alas ($100). alasthelabel.com

On really chilly spring nights, this fun, organic-cotton fleece set is just what you need.

Bedhead Pajamas

Bedhead-cotton-Monogrammed-Pajama-Set-Spring-Fashion.jpg

Blue 3D Cotton LS Classic Monogrammed PJ Set, Bedhead Pajamas ($150). bedheadpjs.com

Stripped pajamas never go out of style, especially when they come monogrammed with your name like this Bedhead set.

Maison Du Soir

Maison-Du-Soir-Bardot-Blouse-Berry-Pajama-Set-Spring-Fashion.jpg

Bardot Blouse Berry, Maison Du Soir ($187). maisondusoir.com; Ava Pant Berry, Maison Du Soir ($165). maisondusoir.com

You’ll fall asleep like a baby snuggled up in these luxurious berry silk pajamas.

Categories: Style & Beauty

Popular Posts

March 14, 2017

Miami Hairstylists on the One Hair Trend to Try This Spring
March 13, 2017

Miami-Based Artist Typoe Reveals His Latest Project, Primary & Why He Wants to Give Back
March 10, 2017

How Miami Heat Basketball Players Spend Their Free Time


