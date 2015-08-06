By Jessica Estrada | April 7, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Make dream time more exciting this spring with one of these luxe sleepwear items.

eberjey

Adeline Short PJ Set With Lace, eberjey ($122). eberjey.com

This lacy set can easily transition from loungewear to sleepwear without missing a beat.

Cosabella

Bella Long Sleeve & Pant Pajama Set, Cosabella ($139). cosabella.com

The black and white color combination of this pajama pant set is forever chic and the pima cotton material makes it oh so cozy.

Homebodii

Vivian Rayon Pyjama Set, homebodii ($89). homebodii.com

Complete with an elasticized waistband, this floral pajama set is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Sleepy Jones

Ginger Slip Dress, Sleepy Jones ($198). shopbop.com

This pretty slip has the perfect spring sundress appeal.

Alas

Alas X Team.Work Fleece Set, Alas ($100). alasthelabel.com

On really chilly spring nights, this fun, organic-cotton fleece set is just what you need.

Bedhead Pajamas

Blue 3D Cotton LS Classic Monogrammed PJ Set, Bedhead Pajamas ($150). bedheadpjs.com

Stripped pajamas never go out of style, especially when they come monogrammed with your name like this Bedhead set.

Maison Du Soir

Bardot Blouse Berry, Maison Du Soir ($187). maisondusoir.com; Ava Pant Berry, Maison Du Soir ($165). maisondusoir.com

You’ll fall asleep like a baby snuggled up in these luxurious berry silk pajamas.