By Casey Trudeau | April 13, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Forget about making a quiet entrance: Blossom into spring with bold floral-printed pieces.

Scallop trim triangle bikini, Zimmermann ($250). Intermix, Lincoln Road Mall, 1005 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-604-6353; intermixonline.com

Get noticed immediately when you step out in this charming scalloped bikini.

Flower by Kenzo, Kenzoki ($110). net-a-porter.com

The enchanting scent of rose and violet is captured inside this beautiful wind-blown bottle.

Vittoria embellished broderie anglaise cotton dress, Johanna Ortiz ($2,700). net-a-porter.com

This billowy eyelet frock is the perfect fit for any garden soirées on your social calendar.

Tara lace-up sandal, Charlotte Olympia ($825). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, 7239 N. Kendall Dr., 786-709-4100

Complement your pedicure with striking daisies.

Rose gold diamond flower pendant necklace, London Jewelers Collection ($6,995). londonjewelers.com

Rose gold and diamonds make a great style statement—especially when you're giving your spring wardrobe a floral reboot.

Foldover clutch, Clare V. ($235). Intermix, Lincoln Road Mall, 1005 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-604-6353

Keep all your daily essentials with you in this eye-catching, romantic clutch.