6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring

By Casey Trudeau | April 13, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Forget about making a quiet entrance: Blossom into spring with bold floral-printed pieces.

Zimmermann-Floral-Bikini.

Scallop trim triangle bikini, Zimmermann ($250). Intermix, Lincoln Road Mall, 1005 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-604-6353; intermixonline.com

Get noticed immediately when you step out in this charming scalloped bikini.

Flowers-by-Kenzo-Kenzoki.

Flower by Kenzo, Kenzoki ($110). net-a-porter.com

The enchanting scent of rose and violet is captured inside this beautiful wind-blown bottle.

Johanna-Ortiz-Victoria-Floral-Eyelet-Dress.

Vittoria embellished broderie anglaise cotton dress, Johanna Ortiz ($2,700). net-a-porter.com

This billowy eyelet frock is the perfect fit for any garden soirées on your social calendar.

Charlotte-Olympia-Tara-Lace-Up-Sandals.

Tara lace-up sandal, Charlotte Olympia ($825). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, 7239 N. Kendall Dr., 786-709-4100

Complement your pedicure with striking daisies.

London-Jewelers-Rose-Gold-Diamond-Necklace.

Rose gold diamond flower pendant necklace, London Jewelers Collection ($6,995). londonjewelers.com

Rose gold and diamonds make a great style statement—especially when you're giving your spring wardrobe a floral reboot.

Clarve-V-Bold-Floral-Clutch.

Foldover clutch, Clare V. ($235). Intermix, Lincoln Road Mall, 1005 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-604-6353

Keep all your daily essentials with you in this eye-catching, romantic clutch.

Tags: fashion accessories florals _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

photography by Victor VIRGILE / Getty Images

