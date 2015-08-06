April 2, 2017
By Casey Trudeau | April 13, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Forget about making a quiet entrance: Blossom into spring with bold floral-printed pieces.
Scallop trim triangle bikini, Zimmermann ($250). Intermix, Lincoln Road Mall, 1005 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-604-6353; intermixonline.com
Get noticed immediately when you step out in this charming scalloped bikini.
Flower by Kenzo, Kenzoki ($110). net-a-porter.com
The enchanting scent of rose and violet is captured inside this beautiful wind-blown bottle.
Vittoria embellished broderie anglaise cotton dress, Johanna Ortiz ($2,700). net-a-porter.com
This billowy eyelet frock is the perfect fit for any garden soirées on your social calendar.
Tara lace-up sandal, Charlotte Olympia ($825). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, 7239 N. Kendall Dr., 786-709-4100
Complement your pedicure with striking daisies.
Rose gold diamond flower pendant necklace, London Jewelers Collection ($6,995). londonjewelers.com
Rose gold and diamonds make a great style statement—especially when you're giving your spring wardrobe a floral reboot.
Foldover clutch, Clare V. ($235). Intermix, Lincoln Road Mall, 1005 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-604-6353
Keep all your daily essentials with you in this eye-catching, romantic clutch.
photography by Victor VIRGILE / Getty Images
