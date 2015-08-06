| April 1, 2017 | Parties

It was a fun-filled day at Brickell City Centre for the inaugural “Shopping Olympics” benefiting Special Olympics Florida on April 1, 2017. Philanthropists, fashionistas, and athletes from both professional and Special Olympics teams gathered at the shopping mecca for an extravaganza. The “Shopping Olympics" was aimed at raising awareness and showing support for Special Olympics Florida, with proceeds from ticket sales and an additional percentage of all retail proceeds benefiting the organization, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for those with intellectual disabilities. Attendees includes VIP hosts Maity Interiano; Tomi Rose and Basketball Wives Association; Mark Strickland; Jenine and Juwan Howard; Michelle Mashburn; and David Roth; Special Olympics Florida Chairman Andrew Savysky and executives Erin Kozlowski and Linsey Smith; and Dwyane Wade Sr. Special thanks to Swire Properties, Simon Property Group, and Whitman Family Development.