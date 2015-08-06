    

Parties

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round

Food & Drink

April 11, 2017

Miami Coffee Shops Open from Sunrise to Sunset
April 10, 2017

Celebrate Earth Day with 7 of Miami's Best Açai Bowls
April 7, 2017

Sponsored Post: Where to Fuel Up During Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape

Home & Real Estate

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being

Style & Beauty

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
April 6, 2017

Nautical-Inspired Accessories Get a Glossy Makeover This Spring
Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

| April 1, 2017 | Parties

It was a fun-filled day at Brickell City Centre for the inaugural "Shopping Olympics" benefiting Special Olympics Florida on April 1, 2017. Philanthropists, fashionistas, and athletes from both professional and Special Olympics teams gathered at the shopping mecca for an extravaganza. The "Shopping Olympics" was aimed at raising awareness and showing support for Special Olympics Florida, with proceeds from ticket sales and an additional percentage of all retail proceeds benefiting the organization, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for those with intellectual disabilities. Attendees includes VIP hosts Maity Interiano; Tomi Rose and Basketball Wives Association; Mark Strickland; Jenine and Juwan Howard; Michelle Mashburn; and David Roth; Special Olympics Florida Chairman Andrew Savysky and executives Erin Kozlowski and Linsey Smith; and Dwyane Wade Sr. Special thanks to Swire Properties, Simon Property Group, and Whitman Family Development.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography courtesy of Special Olympics Florida

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: