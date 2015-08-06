    

Parties

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
March 31, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: April 2017

Food & Drink

April 10, 2017

Celebrate Earth Day with 7 of Miami's Best Açai Bowls
April 7, 2017

Sponsored Post: Where to Fuel Up During Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape
April 5, 2017

Reserve Your Tables at Miami's Hottest Eateries Right Now

Home & Real Estate

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being
March 28, 2017

Hästens Owner Jack Ryde on Creating the Best Bed in the World

Style & Beauty

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
April 6, 2017

Nautical-Inspired Accessories Get a Glossy Makeover This Spring
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin

By Lydia Geisel | April 10, 2017 | Style & Beauty

It’s impossible to pass up an afternoon at the spa—especially if you’ve been enjoying the sunshine this month. Here, Miami’s top treatments that aim to heal and rejuvenate sun damaged skin.

Revitalize Body Treatment at The Diplomat Beach Resort

The-Diplomat-Miami.

Not as SPF-savvy as you thought? Get your springtime glow back with this full-body wrap that aims to nourish your skin from head-to-toe and promote a more youthful-looking appearance. To complete your spa experience, check out the Oceanview Lounge post-treatment for a healthful bite. $130 for 50 minutes. 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-8400

Hammam Ceremony at The Setai

The-Setai-Spa.

This steamy spa session will have you feeling ready to hit the beach again in no time. The traditional Turkish treatment uses heat, black soap scrub, and a body mask to release any tension beneath the skin. It will easily be your new post-sun ritual. $180 for 60 minutes. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 855-923-7908

Cool Beam Facial at Exhale

Exhale-Miami-Spa.

If you’re in need of a soothing touch, consider this pain-free facial therapy that uses an antibacterial light to replenish collagen. Perfect for smoothing out fine lines, sun spots, and breakouts, Exhales’ cooling facial will leave you beaming with beauty. $130 for 30 minutes, $205 for 60 minutes. Multiple locations

Dilo Rescue Wrap at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Little-Palm-Island-Resort-and-Spa.

Whether you’re just passing through or call Miami home, there’s no denying Florida’s powerful sunshine. Designed specifically for sunburnt guests, this luxe wrap returns vital nutrients back to the depths of dehydrated surfaces—it can be enjoyed solo or alongside a significant other. $95 for 25 minutes. 28500 Overseas Hwy., Little Torch Key, 305-872-2524

One Love Facial at Eau Spa

Eau-Spa-Miami.

Sneak away to Palm Beach for an afternoon of privacy and rid yourself of harmful toxins with a customizable peel that will stimulate collagen and fix hyper-pigmentation with a microcurrent LED light. $420 for 90 minutes. 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, 561-540-4960

Oxygen Infusion Facial from The Spa at The EDITION

Miami-Beach-Spa-at-the-Edition.

Breathe new life into your pores with this cooling facial therapy that applies pressurized oxygen directly to the skin to restore your natural glow and rid your surfaces of any unwanted discoloration. $190 for 75 minutes. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4539

