    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami
Read More

April 11, 2017

Miami Coffee Shops Open from Sunrise to Sunset

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market
Read More

March 31, 2017

How a Family of 6 Embraces Minimalism in a Miami Home
Read More

March 30, 2017

Muse Residences Partners with Deepak Chopra to Combine Luxe Living & Well-Being

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 10, 2017

Miami's Best Spa Treatments to Replenish Sun-Kissed Skin
Read More

April 7, 2017

7 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
Read More

April 6, 2017

Nautical-Inspired Accessories Get a Glossy Makeover This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

By Mallory Evans | April 12, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

It’s all about spending time with loved ones, and of course, indulging in mouthwatering eats come April 16. Here are six of the best bets for brunching with family in Miami this Easter weekend.

Bird & Bone

Bird-and-Bone-Miami-Brunch.

Billed as a contemporary countryside farmhouse, The Confidante’s Bird & Bone offers a delectable menu of comfort food with a modern twist. For Easter, chef Richard Hales has prepared a brunch menu that includes his hot chicken and waffles with bourbon maple syrup, and decadent additions such as a peach cobbler with Cuban vanilla ice cream from Little Havana’s Azucar Ice Cream Company, and every kid’s favorite: a chocolate pudding dirt cup with Oreo crumble. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234

Bistro One LR

Ritz-Carlton-DiLido-Lounge-Dessert-Bar

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach’s Easter festivities span the whole weekend, with family-friendly activities beginning Saturday. Kids will go wild for the chocolate fondue fountain, Easter basket making in the Lobby Bar, and a safari animal show by the hotel’s guest zoologist. Sunday’s Alice in Wonderland-themed buffet-style brunch at Bistro One LR will be accompanied by live musical entertainment, and of course, a totally extravagant spread of eats and desserts. 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 786-276-4000

SUSHISAMBA

Sushisamba-Acai-Bowl-with-Fruit.

On Easter Sunday, this Miami Beach mainstay is serving up a selection of special additions to its menu of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisine. If you haven’t gotten on the acai bowl bandwagon, it’s the perfect opportunity to try SUSHISAMBA’s, which is topped with hemp-sesame granola. Or if you’re looking for something heartier, go for the quinoa pancakes, which are served with Brazilian nut butter, blueberry yuzu compote, and pisco maple syrup. 600 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-673-5337

Seaspice

Seapsice-Miami-Outdoor-Brunch.

Set along the Miami River, this scenic spot delivers an impressive brunch menu in addition to the gorgeous views. Standout dishes like the oven-baked eggs with shrimp and short rib Benedict are fantastic, but the raw bar options—from crudos to caviar—are Seaspice’s specialty. On Sunday, kids can hunt for Easter eggs, which will be scattered throughout the property and filled with prizes like appetizers and desserts for the table. 422 NW North River Dr., Miami, 305-440-4200

Sugar Factory

Sugar-Factory-Manhattan-Eggs-Benedict.

Treat your family to brunch at Sugar Factory, an American brasserie with two playfully decorated locales in Miami Beach. The expansive brunch menu offers something for everyone, from eggs Benedict and chicken and waffles to fettucine alfredo with chicken. And no meal is complete without an over-the-top milkshake, offered in varieties like caramel sugar daddy cheesecake and tie-dye, which kids will love. 1144 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305-604-0323; 647 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-674-6670

Bakehouse Brasserie

Bakehouse-Brasserie-Miami-Brunch.

If anything, you have to visit Bakehouse Brasserie just to get your hands on a piece of their famous croissant French toast. This scrumptious dish is stuffed with bananas foster and filled with a cream cheese glaze—basically, be ready to do some serious dozing after you’re done inhaling it. To add to the fun, this Parisian-style eatery is offering bottomless mimosas and a live jazz band, which the whole family can enjoy. 808 First St., Miami Beach, 305-434-8249

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining restaurants holidays brunch easter _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

photography courtesy of ritz-carlton south beach (bistro one LR)

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

March 14, 2017

Miami Hairstylists on the One Hair Trend to Try This Spring
Read More

March 17, 2017

Find Out What's New at Ultra Music Festival
Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: