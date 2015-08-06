Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

By Mallory Evans | April 12, 2017 | Food & Drink

It’s all about spending time with loved ones, and of course, indulging in mouthwatering eats come April 16. Here are six of the best bets for brunching with family in Miami this Easter weekend.

Billed as a contemporary countryside farmhouse, The Confidante’s Bird & Bone offers a delectable menu of comfort food with a modern twist. For Easter, chef Richard Hales has prepared a brunch menu that includes his hot chicken and waffles with bourbon maple syrup, and decadent additions such as a peach cobbler with Cuban vanilla ice cream from Little Havana’s Azucar Ice Cream Company, and every kid’s favorite: a chocolate pudding dirt cup with Oreo crumble. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach’s Easter festivities span the whole weekend, with family-friendly activities beginning Saturday. Kids will go wild for the chocolate fondue fountain, Easter basket making in the Lobby Bar, and a safari animal show by the hotel’s guest zoologist. Sunday’s Alice in Wonderland-themed buffet-style brunch at Bistro One LR will be accompanied by live musical entertainment, and of course, a totally extravagant spread of eats and desserts. 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 786-276-4000

On Easter Sunday, this Miami Beach mainstay is serving up a selection of special additions to its menu of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisine. If you haven’t gotten on the acai bowl bandwagon, it’s the perfect opportunity to try SUSHISAMBA’s, which is topped with hemp-sesame granola. Or if you’re looking for something heartier, go for the quinoa pancakes, which are served with Brazilian nut butter, blueberry yuzu compote, and pisco maple syrup. 600 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-673-5337

Set along the Miami River, this scenic spot delivers an impressive brunch menu in addition to the gorgeous views. Standout dishes like the oven-baked eggs with shrimp and short rib Benedict are fantastic, but the raw bar options—from crudos to caviar—are Seaspice’s specialty. On Sunday, kids can hunt for Easter eggs, which will be scattered throughout the property and filled with prizes like appetizers and desserts for the table. 422 NW North River Dr., Miami, 305-440-4200

Treat your family to brunch at Sugar Factory, an American brasserie with two playfully decorated locales in Miami Beach. The expansive brunch menu offers something for everyone, from eggs Benedict and chicken and waffles to fettucine alfredo with chicken. And no meal is complete without an over-the-top milkshake, offered in varieties like caramel sugar daddy cheesecake and tie-dye, which kids will love. 1144 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305-604-0323; 647 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-674-6670

If anything, you have to visit Bakehouse Brasserie just to get your hands on a piece of their famous croissant French toast. This scrumptious dish is stuffed with bananas foster and filled with a cream cheese glaze—basically, be ready to do some serious dozing after you’re done inhaling it. To add to the fun, this Parisian-style eatery is offering bottomless mimosas and a live jazz band, which the whole family can enjoy. 808 First St., Miami Beach, 305-434-8249