| April 12, 2017 | Calendar

If you didn’t get a chance to take kick back with lawn games and refreshing beer this season at The Raleigh’s signature Oasis, this is your last chance! For their last send off into the summer season, The Raleigh has partnered with Concrete Beach Brewery and cookie dough sensation, Dough Miami, for a night of food, friends and laughs. Get competitive with ping pong, corn hole and giant jenga, or relax with a drink under the glow of string lights. 6-10 p.m. 1775 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.