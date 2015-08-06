Graff Greets Spring with 'Enchanted Garden' Exhibition in Select Stores

By Casey Trudeau | April 18, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Graff welcomes spring by transforming its boutiques into enchanted gardens with pieces from its new jewelry collection inspired by nature.

You know what they say: April showers bring diamond-encrusted flowers. Even if that’s not the saying you remember, that’s what Graff Diamonds has in store with its ‘Enchanted Garden’ exhibition. Inspired by the natural world around us, Graff Diamonds has crafted an exquisite collection of rare jewels, diamonds, and timepieces into an array of flora and fauna silhouettes that will travel to the beloved jewelry brand’s boutiques around the country this spring.

Carissa and peony petals bloom in marquis- and pear-shaped diamonds on earrings and necklaces. Sapphires, emeralds, and rubies provide sparkling texture to the lightness of butterfly wing pendants and rings. Various cuts of diamonds are fashioned together to create the intricate and stunning bird brooches.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming spring with the Enchanted Garden Exhibition,” shares Meyer Hoffman, President of Graff USA. “What better way to honor the season than by celebrating with an exquisite array of beautifully crafted collections and one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by nature. This is the first time we have held a themed exhibit in the United States, so we look forward to welcoming guests and sharing this extraordinary collection.”

Catch ‘Enchanted Garden’ April 24-May 1 at Graff’s Bal Harbour Shops store (9700 Collins Ave #143, Bal Harbour, 305-993-1212).