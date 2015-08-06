    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments
Read More

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Miami's Most Wanted: Where to Shop in Miami for the Latest Trends This Season
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Graff Greets Spring with 'Enchanted Garden' Exhibition in Select Stores

By Casey Trudeau | April 18, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Share

Graff welcomes spring by transforming its boutiques into enchanted gardens with pieces from its new jewelry collection inspired by nature.

Graff pink lovebirds.

You know what they say: April showers bring diamond-encrusted flowers. Even if that’s not the saying you remember, that’s what Graff Diamonds has in store with its ‘Enchanted Garden’ exhibition. Inspired by the natural world around us, Graff Diamonds has crafted an exquisite collection of rare jewels, diamonds, and timepieces into an array of flora and fauna silhouettes that will travel to the beloved jewelry brand’s boutiques around the country this spring.

Carissa and peony petals bloom in marquis- and pear-shaped diamonds on earrings and necklaces. Sapphires, emeralds, and rubies provide sparkling texture to the lightness of butterfly wing pendants and rings. Various cuts of diamonds are fashioned together to create the intricate and stunning bird brooches.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming spring with the Enchanted Garden Exhibition,” shares Meyer Hoffman, President of Graff USA. “What better way to honor the season than by celebrating with an exquisite array of beautifully crafted collections and one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by nature. This is the first time we have held a themed exhibit in the United States, so we look forward to welcoming guests and sharing this extraordinary collection.”

Catch ‘Enchanted Garden’ April 24-May 1 at Graff’s Bal Harbour Shops store (9700 Collins Ave #143, Bal Harbour, 305-993-1212).

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: jewelry spring trends graff diamonds
Categories: Watches & Jewelry

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 13, 2017

Eat, Sip & Explore Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Food & Wine Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: