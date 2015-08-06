By Alejandra Torres | April 14, 2017 | Lifestyle

The season of summer soirées, garden luncheons, and watch parties for your favorite TV shows (ahem, Game of Thrones) is here. Instead of dining out or ordering in, enlist the help of these six private chefs and catering services sure to stun your guests.

Chef Stella Giraldella of Basil Personal Chef

Chef Stella Giraldella and the Basil Personal Chef team pride themselves on supplying the highest quality products along with equally skilled personal chefs. They scout, screen, and train their toques to meet each client’s needs. So whether you’re in need of a savory and scrumptious meal or want to keep it gluten-free and light, they’ve got you covered. After you’ve thrown the best shindig with the finest cuisine, treat yourself to one of their fit chef services where you can say goodbye to grocery shopping, meal prepping, and storage clean-up to say hello to healthy eating.

Chef Amber Antonelli of The Naked Bite

Healthy never tasted so good. This season, opt for a personal chef, who strives to make greens the most flavorful (and enjoyable) part of your meal. If that's the case, choose chef Amber Antonelli for your next big get-together, who currently resides in Austin. Still, you can catch her video recipes on her site for easy and tasty dishes. Aside from personal chef services, The Naked Bite also offers catering, private (and group) cooking classes (for you and your friends), baking sessions, and public classes throughout the city, including at Vizcaya’s Museum & Gardens. Yes, please!

Chef David Schwadron of Chef David Schwadron Cuisine & Event Design

If you’re looking to really impress your group with an all-out themed soirée, look no further. Though chef David’s team usually plan for large-scale weddings, galas, and corporate events, they don't discrimate when it comes to more intimate gatherings. And don’t worry, they give the same care and attention to a smaller party, as much as they do for a big event. Whatever your party size or occasion, make sure to add their craft cocktails to your dinner menu—your guests will love you for it.

Chef Deanna Bossert of The Cooking Collaborative

Using the concept, "from soil to serving," chef Deanna Bossert and her team at The Cooking Collaborative use the freshest ingredients no matter what service you choose. Whether you opt for a personal chef or small-scale catering, the team of talented toques will make sure you get the crème de la crème on your plate. After the chef has left the house, head to their site to learn how to make delicious recipes on your own. Watermelon feta salad? Check. Tomato gazpacho? Check. Top chef of your home? Check.

Chef Michael Love of Epicure Gourmet Market & Cafe

Chef Michael Love does it all: He serves as the executive chef at Epicure Gourmet Market & Café and is the creator of Epicure With Love, his co-branded line of all-natural soups, prepared food, gourmet sauces, and desserts, sold exclusively at Epicure Gourmet Market. Plus, he’s the author of The Salvage Chef Cookbook, an essential read for budding cooks. However, the best part is that chef Love does private, in-house catering—whether you're entertaining four or 400 guests, this professional toque can handle any party size or event. Breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, cocktail parties, or even a group instruction class—he’s got you covered.

Chef Aaron Janus of STARR Catering Group

Aside from being an essential part of your wedding day, chef Aaron Janus also specializes in private catering events with his STARR Catering Group, best known for their lavish displays and dishes. Growing up with a father in the film industry, Janus channels that innate creativity into designing beautiful and unique culinary creations that will amaze all your guests. It’s the perfect catering service for that themed birthday bash or intimate family dinner. Brace yourselves, food is coming.