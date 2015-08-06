    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments
Read More

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Miami's Most Wanted: Where to Shop in Miami for the Latest Trends This Season
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Best Miami Workouts to Try Before the Summer

By Alejandra Torres | April 19, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Grab your workout gear and head to one (or all) of these spots to break a sweat—whether it’s in a pool or in a faux concert studio, each of these places will take you one step closer to a tone and fit body in no time. Ready, set, go!

With a Splash: WaterBiking Studio

Waterbiking-Studio

Are you a fan of cycling? Take your biking skills to the next level by just adding water. At WaterBiking Studio, instructors take you on an intense cycling class in a large pool, which lets you tone and burn twice as many calories than you do on land. It’s also the perfect workout for those who suffer from joint pains, as the water offers a high-intensity workout with low impact on the body. The studio also offers stepping, boxing, and Zumba classes as well—all in the water. 59 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 786-577-8927

With a Punch: Fitbox Method

Fitbox-Method-Punching-Bags.

Want to train like Shay Mitchell or Gigi Hadid? Add cardio boxing to your routine, and you'll have a body you can't wait to flaunt come summertime. New to the Miami boxing scene, Fitbox Method adds an extra punch to your workout by combining resistance training with boxing. Aside from punching, you'll experience a fitness boot camp as well as circuit training. This 2-in-1 method ensures you burn more calories well after you’ve left the studio. Plus, stay tuned for their new cycle-box class. 1756 N. Bayshore Dr., Ste. 119, Miami, 305-978-3961

On a Rooftop: Anatomy at 1220

Anatomy-at-1220-Gym.

When you work out at this exclusive gym, you get the full-body experience. Aside from classes ranging from Pilates to lifting, guests can also enhance and recover by choosing from any one of the luxe amenities at the gym. The infrared sauna and eucalyptus steam room help you rejuvenate with thermotherapy, while the cold plunge and cold sauna helps reduce inflammation. They also offer vitamin infusions from VitaSquad, which increases energy, boosts immunity, and improves the appearance of hair, skin, and nails. Sweat in a rooftop, recover in a sauna, and enhance with a medical cocktail—what's not to love? 1220 20th St., Miami Beach, 786-213-1220

With a Beat: Vixen Workout

Vixen-Workout-Dance.

The Vixen Workout is like no other. This hip-hop dance class is inspired by moves by some of your favorite artists: think Beyoncé or Rihanna with a club-like atmosphere and killer choreography. The workout creator Janet Jones assures you’ll be completing experiencing intense muscle toning, and burning 400 to 500 calories with just one class. Be on the lookout for the first ever stand-alone Vixen Workout Studio opening May 1 in Wynwood—but until then, join the Vixen Army at Body and Soul Miami for this booty poppin’ exercise. 3183 SW 38th Ct., Coconut Grove, 786-334-6802

In a Hotel: The Box

The-Box-at-Eden-Roc-Hotel.

Inside Nobu Eden Roc Hotel is The Box, where attendees can try a unique combination of shadowboxing and bodyweight exercises. Co-founded by former USA amateur national champion Alvin Davie, you know you're getting the real deal when you attend one of the classes. These small-group sessions are offered to both guests and locals three times a week—Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 pm, Saturdays at 11:30 am, and Sunday at 10 am. Bonus: After your workout, you can indulge in the breahtaking views. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-0000

By the Beach: Green Monkey Yoga

Greenmonkey-Yoga-at-Nautilus-Hotel.

Grab your gals and head over to Nautilus for a complimentary yoga session courtesy of Green Monkey. The classes are offered every Saturday at 10 am in the outside garden for guests and visitors. Don’t worry about bringing anything—mats, towels, and waters are included with you class. When you’re done with your one-hour session, stick around for the hotel’s weekly Asado BBQ in the backyard, where you’ll be treated to frozen cocktails, delicious bites, and cool beats by the beach. Don’t count the calories because you definitely earned this treat. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

In Your Mind: Innergy Meditation

Innergy-Meditation-at-the-Beach.

Now that you’ve worked out your body, it’s time to work out your mind. Every Saturday morning, Shelborne South Beach offers a free meditation class. This beachside activity is led by Innergy Meditation, and allows guests to find their inner zen, sharpen their ability to focus, and relax while zoning in on breathing patterns to ultimately clear the mind. Don’t forget to bring your own mat! 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: fitness healthy exercise workouts _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 13, 2017

Eat, Sip & Explore Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Food & Wine Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: