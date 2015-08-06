    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Brittany Oldehoff Spills on Her Favorite Cheat Meal & Miami Spots
Read More

April 11, 2017

Sean Paul on Why He Wants to Work with Alicia Keys & His Favorite Places to Write Music
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy
Read More

April 12, 2017

Where to Brunch with Family during Easter Weekend in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments
Read More

April 17, 2017

The Estates at Acqualina Gives New Meaning to Luxury Amenities
Read More

April 11, 2017

Take a Look Inside Coconut Grove's Stunning New Manse to Hit the Market

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Miami's Most Wanted: Where to Shop in Miami for the Latest Trends This Season
Read More

April 13, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products

By Jessica Estrada | April 19, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by reducing your carbon footprint with these environmentally-conscious beauty finds.

Phyto

Phytojoba-Shampoo-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

Phytojoba Shampoo, Phyto ($24). Sephora, multiple locations

Rehydrate hair with this coconut-based shampoo from Phyto—a French brand that prides itself in its botanical line of products that include more than 700 different varieties of plants.

Skinny Tan

Skinny-Tan-Body-Mousse-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Tanning Body Mousse, Skinny Tan ($40). skinnytan.com

Made with ECO-certified ingredients, the Skinny Tan line of products use organic oils and naturally-derived skin firming agents like Guarana—a caffeine extract that helps reduces cellulite.

Ilia

ILIA-Lip-Conditioner-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Balmy Days Lip Conditioner, ILIA ($26). credobeauty.com

Keep your pout silky smooth with this organic product that moisturizes and hydrates. Pair with the exfoliator that uses granules of volcanic powder to buff away dead skin.

Oribe

Cleansing-Creme-for-Moisture-Control-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Cleansing Creme for Moisture & Control, Oribe ($46). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

Rich in citrus fruit extracts and purifying oils, Oribe’s vegan conditioning formula removes dirt, oil, and buildup without harsh sulfates or parabens.

Lush

Lush-African-Paradise-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

African Paradise Body Conditioner, Lush ($41). Lush, multiple locations

Fair trade shea butter, moringa and ylang ylang oils, aloe gel, and mango juice all come together to create this handmade vanilla-scented body conditioner from charitable brand Lush.

Kjaer Weis

KW-Lipstick-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

Honor Lipstick, Kjaer Weis ($56). credobeauty.com

Wear the new velvet lip trend with this moisturizing lipstick boasting shea butter and jojoba oil.

ColorProof

ColorProof-Super-Plump-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Superplump Blow Dry Thickening Spray, ColorProof ($28). shopcolorproof.com

Pump up your tresses with this heat-activated volumizing spray that uses corn starch, pea and jojoba proteins, and polymers to give hair a boost.

Neal's Yard Remedies

Wild-Rose-Beauty-Balm-2-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Wild Rose Beauty Balm, Neal’s Yard Remedies ($40). nealsyardremedies.com

From organic and sustainable brand Neal’s Yard, this exfoliating cleanser uses antioxidant-packed wild rosehip seed oil to leave skin with a renewed glow.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: natural beauty earth day products
Categories: Style & Beauty

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot
Read More

April 13, 2017

Eat, Sip & Explore Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Food & Wine Festival


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: