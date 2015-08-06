By Jessica Estrada | April 19, 2017 | Style & Beauty

There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by reducing your carbon footprint with these environmentally-conscious beauty finds.

Phyto

Phytojoba Shampoo, Phyto ($24). Sephora, multiple locations

Rehydrate hair with this coconut-based shampoo from Phyto—a French brand that prides itself in its botanical line of products that include more than 700 different varieties of plants.

Skinny Tan

Tanning Body Mousse, Skinny Tan ($40). skinnytan.com

Made with ECO-certified ingredients, the Skinny Tan line of products use organic oils and naturally-derived skin firming agents like Guarana—a caffeine extract that helps reduces cellulite.

Ilia

Balmy Days Lip Conditioner, ILIA ($26). credobeauty.com

Keep your pout silky smooth with this organic product that moisturizes and hydrates. Pair with the exfoliator that uses granules of volcanic powder to buff away dead skin.

Oribe

Cleansing Creme for Moisture & Control, Oribe ($46). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

Rich in citrus fruit extracts and purifying oils, Oribe’s vegan conditioning formula removes dirt, oil, and buildup without harsh sulfates or parabens.

Lush

African Paradise Body Conditioner, Lush ($41). Lush, multiple locations

Fair trade shea butter, moringa and ylang ylang oils, aloe gel, and mango juice all come together to create this handmade vanilla-scented body conditioner from charitable brand Lush.

Kjaer Weis

Honor Lipstick, Kjaer Weis ($56). credobeauty.com

Wear the new velvet lip trend with this moisturizing lipstick boasting shea butter and jojoba oil.

ColorProof

Superplump Blow Dry Thickening Spray, ColorProof ($28). shopcolorproof.com

Pump up your tresses with this heat-activated volumizing spray that uses corn starch, pea and jojoba proteins, and polymers to give hair a boost.

Neal's Yard Remedies

Wild Rose Beauty Balm, Neal’s Yard Remedies ($40). nealsyardremedies.com

From organic and sustainable brand Neal’s Yard, this exfoliating cleanser uses antioxidant-packed wild rosehip seed oil to leave skin with a renewed glow.