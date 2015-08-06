    

April 2, 2017

April 1, 2017

April 1, 2017

April 20, 2017

April 20, 2017

April 20, 2017

April 17, 2017

April 12, 2017

April 12, 2017

April 19, 2017

April 17, 2017

April 11, 2017

April 19, 2017

April 18, 2017

April 13, 2017

Theresa Caputo on Her New Book 'Good Grief' & How She Deals with Spirits in a Crowded Place

By Jared Shapiro | April 20, 2017 | People

Theresa Caputo from TLC’s hit show, Long Island Medium, appears at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, April 22. Here she talks spirits, the dead, and heaven in an exclusive chat with Ocean Drive.

Theresa Caputo.

As a psychic medium, do you have an advantage in a casino?
Theresa Caputo: No, I don’t. I have no ability in that way. I like craps, I do know how to run a craps table!

What’s it like to go to a large shopping mall or be in a crowded stadium where you’re not performing?
TC: It is difficult. It’s not easy for me to not channel spirits. People ask me especially after doing a large show—like at the Hard Rock—they’ll say, "How do you do that with so many people and so many spirits?” And for me they’ll go, "Aren’t you exhausted?" And I’m like, it’s actually more work for me to be in a space and not channel spirits, because I have to work in keeping them away. It’s easier for me just to acknowledge the souls and channel them.

How do you turn it off?
TC: When I’m working, there is no turning it off. When I’m standing in front of thousands of people, I don’t look at it as turning on and off, it’s a type of thing when if I’m just out and about in my daily life, if I will sense and feel spirits, if they push off to say something to someone I will. They might not. Not everyone is in need of a message. Some people are completely at peace with their loved one’s departure. It doesn’t mean that they don’t love them or that they don’t miss them. It just means that they might not be carrying any burdens or guilt. That’s why I do what I do. It’s not for people to believe in mediums; it’s for the spirit to acknowledge things that are holding us back here in the physical world instead of living our lives. Things that we may be beating ourselves up for choices and decisions that we made or that we could have made. People come because they just want to witness and see how other people’s lives are being changed. Some people come because they are a little skeptical. It’s perfectly fine if you don’t believe in this. This is about believing in an afterlife, knowing that the things that go around you is your loved ones, and that they support you living and embracing life after they’re gone here in the physical world.

Your book Good Grief is out now—what are you sharing?
TC: I’ve learned that people have trouble grieving. We don’t know how to grieve. We feel that there is a right and wrong way and there isn’t. Grieving is so personal and this book gives you permission to grieve on your own terms. We go through all the different stages of grief. It’s like a little homework book. You can take a year to do this book or you can take a couple of months, but after each chapter, I give you little healing moments where you actually either write things down in your journal or actually go out and do something in memory of your loved one.

You describe the spirits as signals or spirits from heaven?
TC: Well, I always say to people I refer to heaven just as a term. Spirit is everywhere. They’re around us all the time. I don’t say it’s like a specific place and there’s a door that says, "Heaven." I just refer to that as where the soul dwells in a place with God. You want to call it a higher power, whatever it is, I want people to believe in a higher power. It doesn’t matter what kind of religion you have, you just have to have faith. I can only talk about my experiences. I channel spirits through the things I’ve experienced here in the physical world. I used to walk into a room and just sense the souls and choose whether to say something or not. Now I walk into a room and everyone immediately starts talking to their dead relatives. I could just be in Target, and it could be like standing in an arena in front of 5,000 people because of all the dead people that are present.

TLC’s Long Island Medium Comes to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla. on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Call 800-937-0010 or visit us online at seminolehardrockhollywood.com

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: